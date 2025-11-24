This Little-Known Citi Card Offers 30,000 Bonus Points and 3X at Supermarkets -- With No Annual Fee
Citi launched three new travel cards this year, and most of the attention went straight to the premium Citi Strata Premier® Card and Citi Strata Elite℠ Cards. But too many people have overlooked the Citi Strata℠ Card, from our partner, which has no annual fee but packs serious value.
With a generous welcome offer that's easy to earn, plus strong rewards on groceries, gas, and more, this sleeper card deserves way more attention.
An exciting bonus for new cardholders
Most no-annual-fee cards offer a pretty small sign-up bonus -- often $200 these days. The Citi Strata℠ Card offers 30,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 in your first 3 months.
You can redeem those points through Citi Travel toward flights, hotels, rental cars, and more.
The spending requirement is modest, too. Most people could earn the bonus without changing their routine.
3X at supermarkets and gas stations
The card's standout feature is unlimited 3X ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent at supermarkets, on select transit purchases, and at gas & EV charging stations.
I review cards every day, and I don't know of any other card that offers:
- 3X points or more on groceries and gas
- No spending caps (many cards pay only 1X points, or 1% cash back, after you spend about $500 per month)
- $0 annual fee
It's a rare and valuable combination.
A few things to note about these 3X categories:
- EV charging stations and several transit-related expenses are included, too
- Superstores (like Walmart and Target) and wholesale clubs (like Costco and Sam's Club) are not included
- Gas stations attached to these stores don't qualify, either
These restrictions are standard for grocery and gas cards. If you shop at a "supermarket" (ex: Kroger, Aldi, or Trader Joe's), then you'll rack up a lot of points.
Other rewards categories you'll love
The Citi Strata℠ Card sweetens the deal with more ways to earn a lot of points:
- 5X ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals and Attractions booked on Citi Travel® via cititravel.com
- 3X ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent in an eligible self-select category of your choice (fitness clubs, select streaming services, live entertainment, cosmetic stores/barber shops/hair salons, or pet supply stores)
- 2X ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent at restaurants
- 1X ThankYou® Point for each $1 spent on all other purchases
How it compares to the competition
The Citi Strata℠ Card is pretty distinct, but it does have one close rival: the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees), another travel card with no annual fee and similar rewards. Here's how these cards stack up.
|Feature
|Citi Strata℠ Card
|Wells Fargo Autograph® Card
|Annual fee
|$0
|$0
|Welcome offer
|For a limited time, earn 30,000 bonus Points after spending $1,000 in the first 3 months of account opening.
|Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
|Supermarkets
|3X
|1X
|Gas/EV charging
|3X
|3X
|Restaurants
|2X
|3X
|Travel
|5X on hotels, cars, attractions via Citi Travel
|3X on flights, hotels, car rentals,cruises, and more
|Streaming
|3X if chosen as Self-Select category
|3X
|Phone plans
|1X
|3X
|Transfer partners
|JetBlue, Choice Hotels, Wyndham Rewards
|No
The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card earns more points on dining and flights. Its 3X rate on phone plans could tip the scales in its favor if your monthly phone bill is very high, too.
But the Citi Strata℠ Card earns a lot more at supermarkets, and most people spend far more on groceries than they do on the other categories above. Between that, a bigger welcome offer, and the ability to transfer points to select travel partners, the Citi Strata℠ Card looks like a better value to me.
Intro APR offer
The Citi Strata℠ Card also includes a 0% introductory APR for 15 months on Purchases and 15 months on Balance Transfers; then a 18.74% - 28.74% (Variable) APR applies. That offers some short-term breathing room if you're paying down debt or making a large purchase.
Don't sleep on this high-value card
The Citi Strata Premier® Card and Citi Strata Elite℠ Cards are more flashy, with all kinds of exciting travel rewards. Yet the entry-level Citi Strata℠ Card may be the most broadly useful card in the lineup. And in my opinion, it's easily one of the best no-annual-fee cards available now.
To start racking up the ThankYou® Points for everyday spending, click here to learn more about the Citi Strata℠ Card and apply today.
