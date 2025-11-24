This Little-Known Citi Card Offers 30,000 Bonus Points and 3X at Supermarkets -- With No Annual Fee

Citi launched three new travel cards this year, and most of the attention went straight to the premium Citi Strata Premier® Card and Citi Strata Elite℠ Cards. But too many people have overlooked the Citi Strata℠ Card, from our partner, which has no annual fee but packs serious value.

With a generous welcome offer that's easy to earn, plus strong rewards on groceries, gas, and more, this sleeper card deserves way more attention.

An exciting bonus for new cardholders

Most no-annual-fee cards offer a pretty small sign-up bonus -- often $200 these days. The Citi Strata℠ Card offers 30,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 in your first 3 months.

You can redeem those points through Citi Travel toward flights, hotels, rental cars, and more.

The spending requirement is modest, too. Most people could earn the bonus without changing their routine.

3X at supermarkets and gas stations

The card's standout feature is unlimited 3X ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent at supermarkets, on select transit purchases, and at gas & EV charging stations.

I review cards every day, and I don't know of any other card that offers:

3X points or more on groceries and gas

gas No spending caps (many cards pay only 1X points, or 1% cash back, after you spend about $500 per month)

$0 annual fee

It's a rare and valuable combination.

A few things to note about these 3X categories:

EV charging stations and several transit-related expenses are included, too

Superstores (like Walmart and Target) and wholesale clubs (like Costco and Sam's Club) are not included

Gas stations attached to these stores don't qualify, either

These restrictions are standard for grocery and gas cards. If you shop at a "supermarket" (ex: Kroger, Aldi, or Trader Joe's), then you'll rack up a lot of points.