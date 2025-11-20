This Little-Known Strategy Can Double Any of Your Credit Card Rewards
Groceries. Streaming. Gas. Travel. No matter where your money goes, you're probably leaving rewards on the table.
But there's a surprisingly simple way to double nearly all of your rewards without spending a penny more.
It's not a new app or some complicated points hack. Simply, you and your partner both get the same card.
How this works
Most credit cards limit how much you can earn in bonus categories each year. For example, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express gives you 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions, then 1% after that. Terms apply.
If you're feeding a family, you'll easily hit that $6,000 cap and max out your cash back $360 before earning just 1%. But if your spouse or partner gets the same card, you'll have another $6,000 added to your spending cap and earn up to $720 before being lowered to 1% back.
And don't forget about the welcome bonuses. The best credit cards come with some sort of bonus after hitting a spending threshold. Earn twice the miles or points, just time up your spending properly.
And that's true for just about any card with bonus caps. Two accounts mean two separate earning pools, two welcome bonuses, and twice the long-term value.
Why this isn't "gaming the system"
Banks actually expect this. Credit card rewards are calculated per account, not per household. So when both partners qualify for the same product, they're each entitled to their own earning caps and bonuses.
The key is to open two individual accounts, not just add your partner as an authorized user; that wouldn't increase your rewards limit.
Just remember: You'll each have to manage your own statements and payments, so communication is key.
Cards where this strategy shines
This trick works best with cards that have cash back caps or rotating categories:
Offer
|Our Rating
|Welcome Offer
|Rewards Program
|APR
|Our Rating
|
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
|
4.80/5
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
$250 Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
1%-6% Cash Back Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases.
|
Intro:
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 12 months
APR: 19.74%-28.74% Variable
|
4.80/5
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|
Chase Freedom Flex®
Apply Now for Chase Freedom Flex®
On Chase's Secure Website.
|
4.80/5
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
$200 bonus Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening!
5% cash back offer 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter! Plus, earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases.
|
Intro: 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular: 18.74% - 28.24% Variable
|
4.80/5
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|
Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express
Apply Now for Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
|
4.80/5
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
$200 Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
1%-3% cash back Earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, on eligible purchases for each category on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%).
|
Intro:
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months
APR: 19.74%-28.74% Variable
|
4.80/5
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
You don't even need to split every purchase. Just coordinate where each card gets used to make sure you're maximizing each account's highest-earning categories.
Can it be this simple?
If you share expenses, there's no reason one person should do all the earning. If you're hitting cash back caps, applying for the same rewards card is one of the easiest ways to double your household's points, miles, or cash back, without spending a dollar more.
