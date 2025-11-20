This Little-Known Strategy Can Double Any of Your Credit Card Rewards

Groceries. Streaming. Gas. Travel. No matter where your money goes, you're probably leaving rewards on the table.

But there's a surprisingly simple way to double nearly all of your rewards without spending a penny more.

It's not a new app or some complicated points hack. Simply, you and your partner both get the same card.

How this works

Most credit cards limit how much you can earn in bonus categories each year. For example, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express gives you 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions, then 1% after that. Terms apply.

If you're feeding a family, you'll easily hit that $6,000 cap and max out your cash back $360 before earning just 1%. But if your spouse or partner gets the same card, you'll have another $6,000 added to your spending cap and earn up to $720 before being lowered to 1% back.

And don't forget about the welcome bonuses. The best credit cards come with some sort of bonus after hitting a spending threshold. Earn twice the miles or points, just time up your spending properly.

And that's true for just about any card with bonus caps. Two accounts mean two separate earning pools, two welcome bonuses, and twice the long-term value.

Why this isn't "gaming the system"

Banks actually expect this. Credit card rewards are calculated per account, not per household. So when both partners qualify for the same product, they're each entitled to their own earning caps and bonuses.

The key is to open two individual accounts, not just add your partner as an authorized user; that wouldn't increase your rewards limit.

Just remember: You'll each have to manage your own statements and payments, so communication is key.

Cards where this strategy shines

This trick works best with cards that have cash back caps or rotating categories:

