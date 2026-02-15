This Might Be Controversial but Bank of America's Cash Back Card Is Underrated
If you look at most "best cash back card" lists, the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card usually shows up somewhere in the middle.
That's a mistake.
For people whose spending isn't evenly spread, this card can return more cash than simpler, more hyped options. And it does it without charging an annual fee.
Why this card works when others don't
The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card earns 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. Dining, online shopping, travel, gas, drugstores, or home improvement.
This allows you to earn serious money on spending you were already doing anyway.
Same purchases. Higher return.
The grocery and wholesale club piece seals the deal
On top of the choice category, you automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases.
No rotating calendar. No activation. It just happens.
For a lot of households, groceries and warehouse stores are among the biggest monthly expenses. This card quietly pays you more for them without asking for anything in return.
After the first year, the structure becomes:
- 3% cash back after the first year from account opening in your choice category
- 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
That's still competitive. And still easy to manage.
Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
1% - 6% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
$200 cash back
-
This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, this card will be even more valuable for you.Read Full Review
-
- Competitive welcome bonus
- Bonus cash back in a category of your choice
- No annual fee
- Great intro & transfer APR offer
- Relationship rewards bonus
- Foreign transaction fee
- Limit on bonus cash back
-
- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
- Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
- Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
- No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Select your card design option when you apply – the Customized Cash Rewards design, or the limited-time FIFA World Cup 2026™ design.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
The intro APR is real utility, not fluff
This card also comes with 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
That makes it useful beyond rewards. Big purchase. Cash flow breathing room. Paying down old balances faster.
You don't need to use it. But it's valuable when you do.
Using a 0% intro balance transfer offer is one of the best ways to get out of credit card debt.
Who should actually consider this card
This card makes the most sense if:
- You spend heavily in one main category
- Groceries or wholesale clubs are a big part of your budget
- You want higher cash back without an annual fee
If you want absolute simplicity and never want to think about categories, a flat-rate 2% card is still easier.
But easier isn't always more profitable.
The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card can be curtailed exactly to your spending. Learn more in our full review and apply for the card here.
