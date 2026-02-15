This Might Be Controversial but Bank of America's Cash Back Card Is Underrated

If you look at most "best cash back card" lists, the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card usually shows up somewhere in the middle.

That's a mistake.

For people whose spending isn't evenly spread, this card can return more cash than simpler, more hyped options. And it does it without charging an annual fee.

Why this card works when others don't

The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card earns 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. Dining, online shopping, travel, gas, drugstores, or home improvement.

This allows you to earn serious money on spending you were already doing anyway.

Same purchases. Higher return.

The grocery and wholesale club piece seals the deal

On top of the choice category, you automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases.

No rotating calendar. No activation. It just happens.

For a lot of households, groceries and warehouse stores are among the biggest monthly expenses. This card quietly pays you more for them without asking for anything in return.

After the first year, the structure becomes:

3% cash back after the first year from account opening in your choice category

2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases

1% cash back on all other purchases

That's still competitive. And still easy to manage.