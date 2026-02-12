This Might Be Controversial but Here's Our Best Credit Card of 2026

Picking a single "best" credit card always annoys someone.

Travel fans want points. Optimizers want categories. Perk hunters want lounge access and credits they may or may not use.

But if the question is which card actually works best for the most people, the answer in 2026 is still boring. And that's the point.

Our pick is the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).

Why this card keeps winning

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card does one thing extremely well.

With the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, purchases earn unlimited 2% cash rewards. No categories. No caps. No tracking. And a $0 annual fee.

If you spend about $2,000 a month, which is roughly average for many households:

$24,000 in annual spending

2% cash rewards = $480 cash rewards a year

No annual fee eating into that return

That $480 cash rewards is real money. It is not tied to travel portals, blackout dates, or redemption tricks. It just shows up.

Most cards cannot beat that without requiring more effort or higher spending.