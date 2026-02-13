This Might Be Controversial but Most Travel Cards Aren't Worth It

Most people open a travel card after seeing a huge points number and imagining a future trip.

Months later, they're staring at an account balance full of points they're not sure how to use, plus an annual fee they forgot was coming.

That's not because travel cards are bad. It's because they're built for a very specific kind of spender, and most households don't fit the profile.

The math usually breaks down

Many popular travel cards charge $95, $325, or even higher annual fees. To justify that cost, you need to earn enough extra value over a simple cash back card just to break even.

For a lot of people, that never happens.

If you spend around $2,000 a month, a flat 2% cash back card earns about $480 a year. No categories. No portals. No timing your redemptions.

To beat that, a travel card has to deliver more than $480 in real, usable value after fees. Not theoretical value. Not "if you transfer to the right partner at the right time" value. Actual value you'll use.

Most people don't clear that bar.

If you're thinking a top-tier cash back card might be for you, this list compares the best options available now.

Points are harder to use than they look

Travel rewards are only valuable if you redeem them well.

That usually means:

Booking through specific portals

Transferring points to airline or hotel partners

Being flexible with dates and destinations

Spending time learning the rules

If you enjoy that, great. You can squeeze a lot of value out of points.

If you don't, points quietly lose value. Many redemptions end up closer to $0.01 per point, sometimes less. At that point, the rewards are not meaningfully better than cash back, and often worse once fees are factored in.

Spending patterns rarely match bonus categories

Travel cards shine when your spending lines up with their bonus categories. That works well if you travel often, dine out heavily, or book a lot of flights and hotels every year.

For most households, spending is more boring:

Groceries

Gas

Utilities

Streaming

Random auto expenses, home repairs, etc.

Consistency beats optimization when real life gets in the way. Learn more about the most consistent credit cards here.

Cash back fits how people actually live

Cash back works with your life instead of asking you to change it.

You don't have to:

Book a specific way

Learn a rewards system

Save points for the perfect redemption

Worry about devaluations

You spend money. You get money back. You can use it for travel, bills, groceries, or anything else.

For most people, that flexibility is worth more than a slightly higher theoretical return.

You can compare the best cash back cards right here and apply today.