This Might Be the Most Practical Credit Card in America

What if you could earn $500-$1,000 in cash rewards each year, pay no annual fee, and never once think about rotating categories or spending caps?

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) makes that a reality (and for new cardholders, there's an easy-to-earn welcome offer!).

My team and I review and rate more than 100 credit cards every year. And this is one of the rare ones that earned a perfect 5 out of 5 stars. Here's why

Earn 2% flat-rate cash rewards

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card earns unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases. That's groceries, gas, your Netflix subscription, a random Tuesday afternoon Amazon order.

Purchases earn the same flat rate, with no categories to activate, no spending caps to track, and no quarterly calendars to consult.

That consistency adds up in a real way when you look at what 2% cash rewards on purchases puts back in your pocket over the course of a year: