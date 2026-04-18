This Might Be the Most Practical Credit Card in America
What if you could earn $500-$1,000 in cash rewards each year, pay no annual fee, and never once think about rotating categories or spending caps?
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) makes that a reality (and for new cardholders, there's an easy-to-earn welcome offer!).
My team and I review and rate more than 100 credit cards every year. And this is one of the rare ones that earned a perfect 5 out of 5 stars. Here's why
Earn 2% flat-rate cash rewards
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card earns unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases. That's groceries, gas, your Netflix subscription, a random Tuesday afternoon Amazon order.
Purchases earn the same flat rate, with no categories to activate, no spending caps to track, and no quarterly calendars to consult.
That consistency adds up in a real way when you look at what 2% cash rewards on purchases puts back in your pocket over the course of a year:
|Spending
|Annual Cash Rewards
|$2,000 per month
|$480
|$3,000 per month
|$720
|$4,000 per month
|$960
If you're spending $3,000 a month putting everyday expenses on this card, you're looking at a hassle-free $720 in cash rewards back in your pocket over the course of a year -- for doing nothing differently than you already do.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
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= Best
= Excellent
= Good
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
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This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
No annual fee, and a $200 cash rewards welcome offer
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card charges $0 in annual fees. So it's great for big spenders and modest ones alike.
And if you're new to the card, there's a welcome offer that makes the first few months even sweeter: Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
That's one of the lowest spending thresholds on any major welcome offer out there. A few grocery store trips, booking a trip, or even regular utility bills can earn the welcome offer quite easily for most households.
It pairs beautifully with other cards
Here's one of the underrated things about a top flat-rate card: it makes the rest of your wallet better.
If you also carry a travel card that earns 3X or 5X on specific categories -- like flights, hotels, or dining -- the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card becomes your default for most of your other purchases.
Swipe the premium card where it excels, then use the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card for all spending in between. The beauty is that no purchase falls through the cracks at a measly 1% (or less).
For cardholders who like to optimize, this card is the ideal foundation. For cardholders who don't want to optimize at all -- it genuinely works great on its own.
Keep it simple, keep more money
Sometimes the simplest option really is the best one.
If you want a card that earns high-rate cash rewards -- without an annual fee -- the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is your new best friend.
The 2% cash rewards rate on purchases is straightforward, the welcome offer is easy to earn, and the cash rewards never expire as long as the account is open.
Read our full Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card review to learn more and apply today.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Netflix, and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.