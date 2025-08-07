This Might Be the Only No-Fee Credit Card You Actually Need Right Now

I've reviewed a lot of credit cards over the years, and most of them fall into one of two camps: they either have great rewards or they have a low cost to carry. It's rare to find one that checks every box without charging you an annual fee.

But the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) pulls it off.

Whether you're just starting out with rewards cards or you're deep in the points game, this one deserves a spot in your wallet.

Big cash back on everyday spending

Here's what sets it apart.

You'll earn:

  • 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
  • 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery

But it doesn't stop there. You also earn:

  • 1.5% cash back on all other purchases. No hoops. No limits. Just a flat 1.5%.

That's a super strong lineup for a card with no annual fee. In fact, it beats some premium cards that charge $95 or more per year.

Still offering a $200 bonus

Right now, Chase is offering a $200 welcome bonus when you spend $500 in the first 3 months. That's a low bar to clear -- especially since most of us hit that just buying groceries or gas.

If you're planning a trip or a large purchase soon, this bonus can make a nice dent in the cost. And if you're pairing it with the boosted travel rewards, that's even more value right out of the gate.

Sneaky-good travel card, too

Even though it's a "cash back" card, Chase Freedom Unlimited® earns Ultimate Rewards points. Those are the same points used by higher-end cards like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees).

So if you ever upgrade or already hold a Sapphire card, you can combine points and redeem them for flights or hotels at a better rate. It's a slick way to boost your rewards value without paying extra. Apply for the Chase Freedom Unlimited® card today.

What's the catch?

There's no annual fee, but there is a balance transfer fee if you're thinking of moving debt over: Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

And while there's a 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months, the 18.99% - 28.49% Variable APR kicks in after that if you haven't paid off the balance in full.

Also, if you spend heavily in categories like gas or groceries, you might earn more with a rotating category card or a specialized one. But for everyday use? It's hard to beat the flexibility here.

Is it worth it?

In my experience, this card is one of the easiest "yes" cards in 2025. It's beginner-friendly, has serious cash back potential, and fits nicely into even the most optimized credit card setups.

If you want a card that rewards you for how you already spend, and you're not looking to pay an annual fee, Chase Freedom Unlimited® might be the only one you need right now. Apply today.

