This Might Be the Only No-Fee Credit Card You Actually Need Right Now

I've reviewed a lot of credit cards over the years, and most of them fall into one of two camps: they either have great rewards or they have a low cost to carry. It's rare to find one that checks every box without charging you an annual fee.

But the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) pulls it off.

Whether you're just starting out with rewards cards or you're deep in the points game, this one deserves a spot in your wallet.

Big cash back on everyday spending

Here's what sets it apart.

You'll earn:

5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel

3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery

But it doesn't stop there. You also earn:

1.5% cash back on all other purchases. No hoops. No limits. Just a flat 1.5%.

That's a super strong lineup for a card with no annual fee. In fact, it beats some premium cards that charge $95 or more per year.