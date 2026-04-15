This No-Annual-Fee Capital One Card Beats the Amex Gold for Groceries and Dining
Trying to save as much on groceries and dining as possible? If so, you've probably come across the American Express® Gold Card -- a popular foodie-friendly option.
But what if I told you that a no-annual-fee card from another issuer could help you save even more?
That card is (drumroll please)... the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees). Here’s what to know about the Capital One Savor compared to the Amex Gold Card, and how it can come out ahead.
The annual fee is the biggest difference
Without a doubt, the biggest hurdle to saving with the Amex Gold Card is its $325 annual fee (see rates and fees) -- which, to reiterate, is $325 (see rates and fees) more than the cost of the Capital One Savor (see rates and fees).
To be clear, the Amex Gold Card comes with plenty of perks to help you offset the yearly cost. They include:
- $120 in annual Uber Cash
- $120 in annual dining credits
- $100 in annual Resy credits
- A $100 annual hotel credit (2-night minimum booking required)
- $84 in annual Dunkin' credits
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
These perks are all great -- if you actually use them. If not, you could be in the hole for hundreds of dollars.
The Capital One Savor makes things much easier. It's got minimal perks, but it also has no annual fee (see rates and fees) to worry about. No matter how much (or how little) you use it, you can't really lose value with the Capital One Savor. And that's what I like.
On Capital One's Secure Website.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% intro on purchases for 12 months
Balance Transfers: 0% intro on balance transfers for 12 months (Balance Transfer Fee Applies)
Regular APR
18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases. Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases. Earn unlimited 5% cash back on on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.
1%-8% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
Earn a $200 cash bonus
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Dining and grocery store spending earn premium rewards, but that’s not the only perk. Earn a $200 cash bonus with $500 spend within 3 months from account opening. With no annual fee and a 0% intro APR for 12 months (then 18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)), it’s a smart, low-risk way to rack up rewards.Read Full Review
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- Sign-up bonus
- Dining rewards
- Entertainment rewards
- No annual fee
- Great intro APR for purchases
- Balance transfer fee
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- Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
- $0 annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
- Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases
- Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases
- Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- No rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus cash back won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn
- 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months; 18.49% - 28.49% variable APR after that; balance transfer fee applies
- Top rated mobile app
Earning rates are closer than you think
The Amex Gold Card comes with some pretty solid earning rates on restaurants, groceries, and elsewhere. You'll get:
- 4X points on restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X); and at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X)
- 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com
- 2X points on prepaid hotels and other eligible purchases booked on AmexTravel.com
- 1X points on all other eligible purchases
That might seem hard to beat -- but to be honest, the gap between the Amex Gold Card and the Capital One Savor isn't big at all. The Capital One Savor comes with:
- 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases
- 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®)
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
Once you factor in the spending caps on the Amex Gold Card, and -- again -- the annual fee difference, you can see how the Capital One Savor might be the better choice.
I know that for me personally, straightforward value is the thing I want most in a credit card. And that's just what you're getting with the Capital One Savor.
Which card is right for you?
Don't get me wrong: If you're willing to pay a $325 annual fee (see rates and fees), the Amex Gold Card can be a solid option. If you use all (or most) of its statement credits -- and don't go too far over the spending caps -- it's a smart choice.
If you're interested, you can click here to learn more and apply now for the chance at a great welcome bonus offer: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $6,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.
The Capital One Savor (see rates and fees), on the other hand, is perfect if you want to keep things simple and inexpensive. You won't have to think about maximizing perks or tracking spending caps -- just use your card to save big on everyday expenses.
Ready to start saving? Click here to learn more and apply for the Capital One Savor and earn a one-time $200 cash bonus once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for American Express® Gold Card, click here