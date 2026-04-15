This No-Annual-Fee Capital One Card Beats the Amex Gold for Groceries and Dining

Trying to save as much on groceries and dining as possible? If so, you've probably come across the American Express® Gold Card -- a popular foodie-friendly option.

But what if I told you that a no-annual-fee card from another issuer could help you save even more?

That card is (drumroll please)... the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees). Here’s what to know about the Capital One Savor compared to the Amex Gold Card, and how it can come out ahead.

The annual fee is the biggest difference

Without a doubt, the biggest hurdle to saving with the Amex Gold Card is its $325 annual fee (see rates and fees) -- which, to reiterate, is $325 (see rates and fees) more than the cost of the Capital One Savor (see rates and fees).

To be clear, the Amex Gold Card comes with plenty of perks to help you offset the yearly cost. They include:

$120 in annual Uber Cash

$120 in annual dining credits

$100 in annual Resy credits

A $100 annual hotel credit (2-night minimum booking required)

$84 in annual Dunkin' credits

Terms apply; enrollment may be required

These perks are all great -- if you actually use them. If not, you could be in the hole for hundreds of dollars.

The Capital One Savor makes things much easier. It's got minimal perks, but it also has no annual fee (see rates and fees) to worry about. No matter how much (or how little) you use it, you can't really lose value with the Capital One Savor. And that's what I like.