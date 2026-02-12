This No-Annual-Fee Card Made Me $500 Richer in One Year
Like racking up savings with credit cards, but don't like paying annual fees to do it? If so, you're in the same boat as I am.
Luckily, I've found a workaround: my favorite no-annual-fee card, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card keeps things super simple with a 2% cash rewards rate on purchases, plus an easy-to-earn cash rewards welcome bonus that basically anyone can land. With those two perks alone, I earned $500 in cash rewards in one year. Here's how you can do the same.
An easy $200 cash rewards to get you started
First things first: Right now, new Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card holders can land a $200 cash rewards after spending just $500 in 3 months. That's one of the lowest spending requirements I've seen on any card, which means it's one of the easiest bonuses to earn.
Once you land it, you'll have a cash rewards bonus to get you off on the right foot. And remember, since the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card has a $0 annual fee, you're basically already up $200 cash rewards on the card lifetime-- after spending just $500 in the first 3 months.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Earn hundreds of dollars with 2% cash rewards on purchases
For me, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card's strong suit is its bare-bones simplicity: you'll earn a straightforward 2% cash rewards rate on purchases. That means no spending categories to memorize or hoops to jump through -- just solid rewards each time you swipe your card for purchases.
I spend about $1,500 a month on my Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, and I use it for all kinds of purchases: groceries, gas, shopping, even a few bills. That comes out to $360 a year in rewards -- again, not too shabby for a card with a $0 annual fee.
Ready to join me? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card to apply now.
Plus: An intro APR offer worth using
Still not sold? Looking for a way to save on high-interest debt this year? The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card can help you out there, too. It comes with a 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. At the end of the intro period a 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR will apply.
That means if you want to earn solid cash rewards and cut down on interest payments, this card is a great option. And -- I'll say it one last time -- you'll get it all for a $0 annual fee.
