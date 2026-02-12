This No-Annual-Fee Card Made Me $500 Richer in One Year

Like racking up savings with credit cards, but don't like paying annual fees to do it? If so, you're in the same boat as I am.

Luckily, I've found a workaround: my favorite no-annual-fee card, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card keeps things super simple with a 2% cash rewards rate on purchases, plus an easy-to-earn cash rewards welcome bonus that basically anyone can land. With those two perks alone, I earned $500 in cash rewards in one year. Here's how you can do the same.

An easy $200 cash rewards to get you started

First things first: Right now, new Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card holders can land a $200 cash rewards after spending just $500 in 3 months. That's one of the lowest spending requirements I've seen on any card, which means it's one of the easiest bonuses to earn.

Once you land it, you'll have a cash rewards bonus to get you off on the right foot. And remember, since the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card has a $0 annual fee, you're basically already up $200 cash rewards on the card lifetime-- after spending just $500 in the first 3 months.