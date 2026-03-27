This No-Annual-Fee Citi Card Could Easily Save You $500+ in One Year

I've written about credit cards for years now, but even I have to admit: Travel rewards can get confusing. How much is a "point" or "mile" actually worth, anyway?

That's one of the reasons I prefer simple cash back cards like the Citi Double Cash® Card, from our partner. With the Citi Double Cash® Card, you'll get a straightforward 2% cash back on everything you buy for no annual fee. That's pretty much the best flat rate you'll find on any card, and believe me -- it adds up fast.

Here's how the Citi Double Cash® Card can earn you $500 or more in the first year.

How the Citi Double Cash actually works

The earning structure on the Citi Double Cash® Card is as simple as they come: Earn 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases.

By my calculations…that's 2% cash back on everything you buy (assuming you pay your balance).

You'll also earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel. Honestly, if you're really looking to save on travel, a top travel card is probably a better option -- but 5% back on select bookings is solid.

The Citi Double Cash® Card also comes with a solid, easy-to-earn welcome bonus: Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.