This No-Annual-Fee Citi Card Could Easily Save You $500+ in One Year
I've written about credit cards for years now, but even I have to admit: Travel rewards can get confusing. How much is a "point" or "mile" actually worth, anyway?
That's one of the reasons I prefer simple cash back cards like the Citi Double Cash® Card, from our partner. With the Citi Double Cash® Card, you'll get a straightforward 2% cash back on everything you buy for no annual fee. That's pretty much the best flat rate you'll find on any card, and believe me -- it adds up fast.
Here's how the Citi Double Cash® Card can earn you $500 or more in the first year.
How the Citi Double Cash actually works
The earning structure on the Citi Double Cash® Card is as simple as they come: Earn 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases.
By my calculations…that's 2% cash back on everything you buy (assuming you pay your balance).
You'll also earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel. Honestly, if you're really looking to save on travel, a top travel card is probably a better option -- but 5% back on select bookings is solid.
The Citi Double Cash® Card also comes with a solid, easy-to-earn welcome bonus: Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
2% cash back
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
$200
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This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.Read Full Review
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- High cash back
- 0% intro APR balance transfer offer
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- Foreign transaction fee
- No 0% intro APR on purchases
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- Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
- Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 17.49% - 27.49%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
- If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
How you can earn $500+ in a year
Let's assume you spend about $1,500 per month on your Citi Double Cash® Card, a realistic number for most households -- everything from groceries to gas to entertainment and more.
Here's what the math looks like, assuming you completely ignore the 5% back on Citi Travel:
- $1,500/month × 12 months = $18,000 per year
- $18,000 × 2% = $360 in cash back
- $360 (cash back) + $200 (bonus) = $560 in your first year
And remember -- that's all on a card that charges no annual fee. Even without factoring in the welcome bonus, you're looking at over $300 in savings year after year. Not too shabby.
Check out other top no-annual-fee cards here to compare more options.
2% vs. 1.5%: A noticeable difference
Some other no-annual-fee cards offer 1.5% cash back on everything. That may not sound like a big difference -- but it adds up.
Here's how much you'll earn, using the same $18,000 yearly spending example:
- 1.5% cash back = $270
- 2% cash back = $360
That's a $90 difference every year, just for choosing the right card.
The caveat: Some cards with a 1.5% flat rate come with other strong bonus categories. For example, one popular card earns 1.5% on all non-bonus categories, but also 3% on dining and drugstores, and 5% on the issuer's travel portal purchases.
Still, if you want a card you can use everywhere without juggling any bonus categories, the Citi Double Cash® Card's 2% cash back rate is tough to beat.
Is the Citi Double Cash right for you?
The Citi Double Cash® Card isn't right for everyone. Some people prefer travel rewards, or are willing to track lots of different bonus categories. But it's a great fit if you:
- Prefer straightforward cash back
- Don't want to track different spending categories
- Spend a lot across different spending categories
- Always pay your balance in full
Ready to start earning easy rewards? Check out our full review of the Citi Double Cash® Card and apply today.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.