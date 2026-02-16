This No-Annual-Fee Credit Card Offers 6% Cash Back and a $200 Bonus

You don't need a spreadsheet to maximize the value of the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card.

The card gives you 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice, stacks a welcome bonus offer on top, and skips the annual fee entirely. As a new cardholder you can earn $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening

If your spending isn't evenly spread, this can be one of the richest no-annual-fee cards you can carry right now.

Why the 6% offer matters

For your first year, the card earns 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. The eligible categories are:

Online shopping

Dining

Travel

Gas and EV charging

Drug stores and pharmacies

Home improvement and furnishings

You can change your category once per month, so you're not locked into a bad choice if your spending shifts.

That flexibility is what makes the rate usable. You aim the 6% where you already spend the most instead of hoping your purchases line up with a fixed bonus category.

The 6% cash back rate applies to the first $2,500 in combined quarterly spending across your chosen category, grocery stores, and wholesale clubs. After that, those purchases earn 1%.

The bonus stacks cleanly on top

New cardholders also earn a $200 cash back bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.

That means a realistic first-year return looks like this: