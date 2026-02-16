This No-Annual-Fee Credit Card Offers 6% Cash Back and a $200 Bonus
You don't need a spreadsheet to maximize the value of the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card.
The card gives you 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice, stacks a welcome bonus offer on top, and skips the annual fee entirely. As a new cardholder you can earn $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
If your spending isn't evenly spread, this can be one of the richest no-annual-fee cards you can carry right now.
Why the 6% offer matters
For your first year, the card earns 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. The eligible categories are:
- Online shopping
- Dining
- Travel
- Gas and EV charging
- Drug stores and pharmacies
- Home improvement and furnishings
You can change your category once per month, so you're not locked into a bad choice if your spending shifts.
That flexibility is what makes the rate usable. You aim the 6% where you already spend the most instead of hoping your purchases line up with a fixed bonus category.
The 6% cash back rate applies to the first $2,500 in combined quarterly spending across your chosen category, grocery stores, and wholesale clubs. After that, those purchases earn 1%.
The bonus stacks cleanly on top
New cardholders also earn a $200 cash back bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
That means a realistic first-year return looks like this:
- Up to $600 from the 6% category
- $200 welcome bonus
- $800 total potential value in year one (not including rewards from other spending)
- $0 annual fee
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
1% - 6% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
$200 cash back
-
This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, this card will be even more valuable for you.Read Full Review
-
- Competitive welcome bonus
- Bonus cash back in a category of your choice
- No annual fee
- Great intro & transfer APR offer
- Relationship rewards bonus
- Foreign transaction fee
- Limit on bonus cash back
-
- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
- Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
- Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
- No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Select your card design option when you apply – the Customized Cash Rewards design, or the limited-time FIFA World Cup 2026™ design.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
There's more than just the headline rate
Outside the 6% category, the card still pulls its weight:
- 3% cash back after the first year from account opening in your choice category
- 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases
- 1% cash back on on all other purchases, unlimited
You don't have to juggle multiple cards just to cover everyday spending. The setup is simple and predictable.
Who this card is best for
This card works especially well if:
- Your spending is concentrated in one big category like online shopping or dining
- You want cash back, not points or travel credits
- You don't want to pay an annual fee to get a strong return
- You like flexibility instead of fixed bonus categories
A 6% cash back rate sounds like marketing fluff until you run the numbers. With a $2,500 quarterly cap, a welcome bonus, and no annual fee, the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card turns normal spending into real cash.
Read our full review and decide if you want to apply for the card right here.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresBank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.