This No-Annual-Fee Credit Card Offers up to 6% Cash Back and a $200 Bonus
The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is worth carrying if a big chunk of your budget lands in a few spending categories. It lets you choose where you earn 6% cash back in the first year, and you can change the choice category monthly.
I review credit cards for a living, and I'll show you how a card like this can earn typical households hundreds of dollars a year.
There's also a solid welcome offer and no annual fee, so all the rewards are pure upside. Here's how the math works.
How much 6% cash back on dining can earn you
Here's how a regular diner can earn around $432 in cash rewards a year from the 6% cash back rate alone.
Let's say you eat out once or twice a week and spend about $600 a month. Over a year, that's $7,200 at restaurants. At 6%, that's $432 in cash back. A typical card paying a baseline 1% would hand you just $72 on the same spending. That's a $360 swing every year, from one category choice.
Here's the full rewards structure for the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card:
- 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice (then 3%)
- 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
That $2,500 in combined grocery and choice bonus category spending each quarter is something to pay attention to. At $600 a month, your dining lands around $1,800 a quarter, comfortably under that ceiling.
Even after the first year when the rate steps down to 3%, that same $7,200 still earns $216 a year -- triple what a flat 1% card pays.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
1% - 6% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
$200 cash back
-
This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America BofA Rewards™ member, this card will be even more valuable for you.Read Full Review
-
- Competitive welcome bonus
- Bonus cash back in a category of your choice
- No annual fee
- Great intro & transfer APR offer
- Relationship rewards bonus
- Foreign transaction fee
- Limit on bonus cash back
-
- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
- Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
- Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
- No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Select your card design option when you apply – the Customized Cash Rewards design, or the limited-time FIFA World Cup 2026™ design.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
You can switch your 6% category once a month
You're not locked into one category, which is the card's best trick. You can change your 6% category pick up to once a month, so you can match it to whatever you're about to spend on.
Here's a real example from my own life. Every July, I drive from California to Montana and back, and that month alone runs me about $600 in gas. If I carried this card, I'd switch my category to gas before the trip to earn 6% on every fill-up. That flexibility is exactly why the card won our Best Credit Card for Gas award for 2026.
Gas is just one of six categories you can pick from. The full list includes:
- Gas and EV charging stations
- Online shopping, including cable, internet, phone plans and streaming services. (This includes Amazon, Target, Walmart, Macy's, and more).
- Dining
- Travel
- Drug stores and pharmacies
- Home improvement and furnishings
The online shopping bucket is a sleeper pick, since subscriptions and everyday orders can pile up there. Come to think of it, my Amazon spend in some months tops $1,000 alone!
The welcome offer and intro APR offer
The welcome offer is one of the easiest to earn on a no-annual-fee card. You'll earn a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
For most households, this can be achieved with just normal life. Buying groceries, a couple of utility bills, and a few dinners out will likely cover it.
The card also brings a 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
That's over a year of interest-free room for a planned big purchase or to pay down debt interest-free. If you're moving a balance, make sure to move early to take advantage of the intro balance transfer fee.
Who this card is right for (and who should skip it)
If you want rewards on autopilot and you don't have time to "optimize," it's probably best to skip this card. A simple flat-rate cash back card is a better fit. The 6% rate only pays off if you actively pick your category and lean into it.
Heavy travelers are also better served by a dedicated travel card. Especially those who fly internationally, since this card does charge foreign transaction fees.
The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is a better pick for people who spend in clusters. Maybe it's heavy months at restaurants, a summer of travel, or a season of home projects. It lets you control the highest reward rate and that's where the real money is.
And because there's no annual fee, it also makes a great second card. You can keep your everyday card for general spending and pull this one out whenever your bonus category is in play. There's no cost to letting it ride in your wallet for the months that matter.
Read our full Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards review to see the details and apply.
FAQs
-
You'll generally need good to excellent credit, which we estimate as a FICO® Score of 670 or higher. Bank of America does not publish a hard cutoff, and approval also weighs income, existing debt, and your banking history. A strong score gives you the best odds, but it's not an automatic approval.
-
You can redeem it as a statement credit, a deposit into a Bank of America account, or a credit to an eligible Merrill account. There's no minimum to redeem, and rewards don't expire while your account stays open. You can also schedule automatic redemptions.
-
Yes, it charges a 3% foreign transaction fee on purchases made outside the U.S. or through internationally based merchants. That makes it a poor fit for international travel or overseas online shopping.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresBank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.