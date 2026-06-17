This No-Annual-Fee Credit Card Offers up to 6% Cash Back and a $200 Bonus

The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is worth carrying if a big chunk of your budget lands in a few spending categories. It lets you choose where you earn 6% cash back in the first year, and you can change the choice category monthly.

I review credit cards for a living, and I'll show you how a card like this can earn typical households hundreds of dollars a year.

There's also a solid welcome offer and no annual fee, so all the rewards are pure upside. Here's how the math works.

How much 6% cash back on dining can earn you

Here's how a regular diner can earn around $432 in cash rewards a year from the 6% cash back rate alone.

Let's say you eat out once or twice a week and spend about $600 a month. Over a year, that's $7,200 at restaurants. At 6%, that's $432 in cash back. A typical card paying a baseline 1% would hand you just $72 on the same spending. That's a $360 swing every year, from one category choice.

Here's the full rewards structure for the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card:

6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice (then 3%)

for the first year in the category of your choice (then 3%) 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases

at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases 1% cash back on all other purchases

That $2,500 in combined grocery and choice bonus category spending each quarter is something to pay attention to. At $600 a month, your dining lands around $1,800 a quarter, comfortably under that ceiling.

Even after the first year when the rate steps down to 3%, that same $7,200 still earns $216 a year -- triple what a flat 1% card pays.