This Simple Credit Card Strategy Earned Me $750 in Cash Back Last Year
I love racking up credit card rewards -- but not if I have to juggle tons of cards with different bonus categories to do it. Instead, I've figured out a simple system: one card for my highest spending category, one card for everything else.
That's exactly what I've done for the past year or so. I've been using the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (rates and fees) for all my dining and restaurant purchases, and the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) for everything else.
In doing so, I earned more than $750 in cash rewards over the last year. Here's how I did it.
Chase Freedom Unlimited®: 3% cash back on dining
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® comes with the following bonus categories:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back at drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
I don't spend too much on travel or at drugstores, but I spend a ton on dining. With $800 a month of restaurant spending (too much, I know), I get back $24 per month in rewards.
Over 12 months, that adds up to $288 in cash back -- all for a $0 annual fee, just on meals I would've bought anyway.
Want to join me? Read our full review of the Chase Freedom Unlimited® and apply today to start earning 3% cash back on dining.
Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: 2% cash rewards on everything else
For all my other spending -- including groceries, gas, shopping, and more -- I rely on my favorite card, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card. I put about $2,000 per month on it.
Since this card earns 2% cash rewards on all purchases, that gives me $40 per month, or $480 a year.
Earning 2% cash rewards on everything is pretty much the best flat rate you'll find. That makes the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card a fantastic option for credit card beginners and hands-off spenders -- and the fact that it has a $0 annual fee doesn't hurt, either.
Ready to earn 2% cash rewards on everything you buy? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card to apply today.
Here's how much I made in one year
Here's what I earned in the last year with just two credit cards:
- $288 back on dining with the Chase Freedom Unlimited®
- $480 back on everything else with Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
That's a whopping $768 in all -- all on everyday purchases, and all without paying a dollar in annual fees.
Of course, you can get a lot more or less with these two cards depending on your own spending habits. But with a setup of one flat-rate card, plus a card for your highest bonus category, you'll easily rack up a ton of cash rewards.
Ready to build your own card strategy? Check out our list of the best cash rewards cards available today to learn more.
