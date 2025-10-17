This Simple Credit Card Strategy Earned Me $750 in Cash Back Last Year

I love racking up credit card rewards -- but not if I have to juggle tons of cards with different bonus categories to do it. Instead, I've figured out a simple system: one card for my highest spending category, one card for everything else.

That's exactly what I've done for the past year or so. I've been using the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (rates and fees) for all my dining and restaurant purchases, and the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) for everything else.

In doing so, I earned more than $750 in cash rewards over the last year. Here's how I did it.

Chase Freedom Unlimited®: 3% cash back on dining

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® comes with the following bonus categories:

5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel

3% cash back at drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery

1.5% cash back on all other purchases

I don't spend too much on travel or at drugstores, but I spend a ton on dining. With $800 a month of restaurant spending (too much, I know), I get back $24 per month in rewards.

Over 12 months, that adds up to $288 in cash back -- all for a $0 annual fee, just on meals I would've bought anyway.

Want to join me? Read our full review of the Chase Freedom Unlimited® and apply today to start earning 3% cash back on dining.