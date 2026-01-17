This Simple Credit Card Trick Can Help Eliminate Your Holiday Debt

Ever heard of the "fresh start effect"? It's basically the natural inclination people feel to set and pursue goals right after landmark dates. For example, January 1st is a big date for most people to reassess their finances.

According to new Motley Fool Money research, the #1 financial goal for Americans in 2026 is to crush their credit card debt.

And to help with that goal, one of the smartest moves is transferring your balance to a 0% intro APR credit card. Doing so puts a pause on interest, so every dollar you throw at your balance actually counts.

Here's how to find the right card, and what kind of money (and stress) it could save you.

How balance transfers work

When you're carrying a balance on a high-interest credit card, it feels like running on a treadmill that's set to uphill. Even if you're making monthly payments, interest keeps piling up and compounding against you.

But transferring that balance to a 0% intro APR card gives you breathing room.

Let's say you owe $5,000 on a card charging 22% interest (pretty typical these days.) If you only pay $250/month, you'll spend over $1,280 in interest and take 26 months to pay it off.

But with a 0% intro APR for 21 months:

You could pay the same $250 per month

You'd pay no interest

Every dollar goes toward your debt balance

And you'd be debt-free five months earlier

Even better: If you upped your payment to $100 per week, you'd knock it out in 12 months flat, with zero interest paid.

Seriously, a five-minute credit card application can save you $1000+ in interest and get you out of debt way faster. You just need to stick with a payoff plan that crushes your entire balance before the 0% intro APR window runs out.

Compare the top 0% intro APR cards here for balance transfers -- some offering no interest for up to 21 months.

Picking the right 0% APR card

If your goal is to eliminate credit card debt, here are some pointers to choosing the right card.

Prioritize a long 0% intro APR window : The longer the window, the more breathing room you get without interest stacking up. This is especially important for anyone with a big debt balance (think $5,000 or more).

: The longer the window, the more breathing room you get without interest stacking up. This is especially important for anyone with a big debt balance (think $5,000 or more). Look for low fees : No annual fee is a must, and most balance transfer cards charge a 3% to 5% transfer fee. That one-time cost can still be worth it if you're dodging double-digit interest.

: No annual fee is a must, and most balance transfer cards charge a 3% to 5% transfer fee. That one-time cost can still be worth it if you're dodging double-digit interest. Ignore the flashy rewards: If you're in debt, this isn't the time to chase points or cash back. In my experience, the best 0% intro APR cards are the most boring, because they only focus on debt payoff.

Once you choose a card, the mechanics are pretty simple. After applying and getting approved, move over the balance from your high-interest card.

Then, start making those monthly payments like clockwork and crush your entire balance before the promo window ends.

Make 2026 the year you ditch debt for good

There's something about January that makes change feel possible. You're not behind or alone in your mission to eliminate debt.

No matter if you've got $2,000 or $10,000 in balances, transferring it to a 0% intro APR card gives you time, space, and a fresh focus plan.

Check out all our top debt payoff cards here, and let this be the year you finally get ahead.