This Simple Mistake Can Cost You $8 Every Time You Buy Groceries

Most people don't think twice about which card they swipe at the supermarket. But if you're not using a card that earns cash back on groceries, you're giving up money every single week.

The average family of four spends about $250 per week on groceries, according to the USDA. If they earned 3% cash back, that'd be $7.50 per weekly trip -- about $390 per year.

If you want to start saving hundreds every year, it only takes a few minutes to switch -- and you don't have to pay an annual fee.

Here are two of my favorite cards for grocery shopping.

Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card

This simple, no-annual-fee card (see rates and fees) is one of my all-time favorites for high grocery spenders. It's hard to beat.

The Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) earns unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), with no spending caps. That last part matters more than you might think.

A family spending $250 a week hits about $13,000 in annual grocery spending. The Capital One Savor earns 3% on every dollar -- that's $390 back.

Compare that to a card that earns 5% on up to $500 a month (a fairly common limit). Over the course of a year, it'd earn $20 less than the Capital One Savor -- and the more you spend, the more the gap widens.

The Capital One Savor also earns unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, and popular streaming services.

New cardholders can earn a $200 cash bonus after spending just $500 in their first 3 months from account opening.