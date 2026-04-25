This Simple Mistake Can Cost You $8 Every Time You Buy Groceries
Most people don't think twice about which card they swipe at the supermarket. But if you're not using a card that earns cash back on groceries, you're giving up money every single week.
The average family of four spends about $250 per week on groceries, according to the USDA. If they earned 3% cash back, that'd be $7.50 per weekly trip -- about $390 per year.
If you want to start saving hundreds every year, it only takes a few minutes to switch -- and you don't have to pay an annual fee.
Here are two of my favorite cards for grocery shopping.
Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card
This simple, no-annual-fee card (see rates and fees) is one of my all-time favorites for high grocery spenders. It's hard to beat.
The Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) earns unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), with no spending caps. That last part matters more than you might think.
A family spending $250 a week hits about $13,000 in annual grocery spending. The Capital One Savor earns 3% on every dollar -- that's $390 back.
Compare that to a card that earns 5% on up to $500 a month (a fairly common limit). Over the course of a year, it'd earn $20 less than the Capital One Savor -- and the more you spend, the more the gap widens.
The Capital One Savor also earns unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, and popular streaming services.
New cardholders can earn a $200 cash bonus after spending just $500 in their first 3 months from account opening.
On Capital One's Secure Website.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% intro on purchases for 12 months
Balance Transfers: 0% intro on balance transfers for 12 months (Balance Transfer Fee Applies)
Regular APR
18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases. Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases. Earn unlimited 5% cash back on on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.
1%-8% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
Earn a $200 cash bonus
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Dining and grocery store spending earn premium rewards, but that’s not the only perk. Earn a $200 cash bonus with $500 spend within 3 months from account opening. With no annual fee and a 0% intro APR for 12 months (then 18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)), it’s a smart, low-risk way to rack up rewards.Read Full Review
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- Sign-up bonus
- Dining rewards
- Entertainment rewards
- No annual fee
- Great intro APR for purchases
- Balance transfer fee
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- Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
- $0 annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
- Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases
- Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases
- Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- No rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus cash back won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn
- 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months; 18.49% - 28.49% variable APR after that; balance transfer fee applies
- Top rated mobile app
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
This card comes with a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) But if you use all the perks, it's more than worth it.
The Amex Blue Cash Preferred earns 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets -- the highest grocery rate of any card I've seen. The catch is that after you spend $6,000 on groceries in a year, it earns 1%. So it's not the winner for groceries alone. Cashback is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed for a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.
The other benefits are what make this card the top pick for some people.
- 6% cash back on select streaming subscriptions
- 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)
- $10 monthly credit for Disney+, Hulu, or ESPN subscriptions or bundles
- Cashback is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed for a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
3% back at gas stations and on transit purchases is solid, and the streaming credit is worth up to $120 a year.
If you spend $13,000 on groceries in a year and claim the streaming credit, then you'll get $550 in value.
Plus, the Amex Blue Cash Preferred also comes with a welcome bonus offer: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as $300 cash back after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply.
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
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Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 12 months
APR
19.49%-28.49% Variable
Rewards Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
1%-6% Cash Back
Annual Fee
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as $300 cash back after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply.
As High As $300 Cash Back. Find Out Your Offer.
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This card is a smart choice for earning top-tier rewards on everyday purchases. It features a market-leading rate of a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year), 6% on select U.S. streaming services, and 3% on U.S. gas and transit. Plus, there’s a strong welcome offer. With 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months and $0 annual fee for the first year (then $95), it’s one of our favorite credit cards for a reason. Terms apply.Read Full Review
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- Big welcome offer
- U.S. supermarkets rewards
- U.S. gas stations rewards
- Streaming subscription rewards
- Annual fee
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Apply and find out your welcome offer. As High As $300 cash back* after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply, and if approved: 1. Find out your offer amount 2. Accept the Card with your offer 3. Spend $3,000 in 6 months 4. Receive the cash back. *Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed for a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.
- $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
- Enjoy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 19.49%-28.49%.
- Plan It®: Buy now, pay later with Plan It. Split purchases of $100 or more into equal monthly installments with a fixed fee so you don’t have the pressure of paying all at once. Simply select the purchase in your online account or the American Express® App to see your plan options. Plus, you’ll still earn rewards on purchases the way you usually do.
- Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
- Get up to a $10 monthly statement credit after using your enrolled Blue Cash Preferred® Card for a subscription purchase, including a bundle subscription purchase, at DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com, or Stream.ESPN.com U.S. websites. Subject to auto-renewal.
- Terms Apply.
Which card should you pick?
I recommend the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card if…
- You spend over $1,000 a month on groceries
- You want simple, unlimited rewards
- You don't want to pay an annual fee (see rates and fees)
The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express might be smarter if…
- You spend less than $1,000 a month on groceries
- You subscribe to Disney+, Hulu, and/or ESPN
- You spend a lot on gas
Either one is way better than a card that earns 1% (or nothing) on your grocery trips.
Check out this full list of all our favorite gas and grocery cards to compare more options.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. James McClenathen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, click here