This Single Amex Platinum Perk Makes the $895 Annual Fee Worth It for Frequent Flyers
Remember that movie "The Terminal," where Tom Hanks basically lives at JFK for nine months, eating cafeteria food and sleeping across those plastic waiting-area chairs at empty gates? Well, that felt like my life for a stretch in my twenties. I was a traveling sales rep covering a 10-state territory, always at airports.
I cover credit cards for a living now, and my team at Motley Fool Money just named the American Express Platinum Card® our Best Card for Airport Lounge Access of 2026.
If you're a frequent flyer, this is the single perk that might actually justify the $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) all by itself.
The value of lounge access
The Platinum Card®'s annual fee is steep. There's no sugarcoating that.
But Amex packs more than $3,500 in annual credits and perks into the benefits package (terms apply), so most frequent flyers come out ahead before lounge access even enters the conversation.
But let's for a moment isolate the lounge network benefit alone. If we assume a conservative $50 of value per visit (for meals, drinks, quiet workspace, fast wifi, free showers at many locations) -- you'd need roughly 18 lounge visits a year to cover the fee.
For someone flying twice a month, that's doable. If you're flying weekly, it's almost a no-brainer to get a credit card with airport lounge access.
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Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
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Annual Fee
$895
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
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The American Express Platinum Card® isn’t just a credit card — it’s a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment, plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum Card® can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply.Read Full Review
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- Big welcome offer
- Substantial spending credits
- Airport lounge access
- Hotel benefits
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited bonus categories
- Spending credits can be complicated to manage
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- You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Get more for your travels with 5X Membership Rewards® points on all flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel®, including Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings. You earn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
- With over 1,550 airport lounges - more than any other credit card company on the market* - enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection®, over $850 of annual value, with access to Centurion Lounges, 10 complimentary Delta Sky Club® visits when flying on an eligible Delta flight (subject to visit limitations), Priority Pass Select membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges.* As of 07/2025.
- $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit: With the Platinum Card® you can receive $15 in Uber Cash each month plus a bonus $20 in December when you add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account to use on rides and orders in the U.S when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. Plus, when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership, you can get up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year. Terms apply.
- $300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Experience the latest shows, news and recipes. Get up to $25 in statement credits each month when you use your Platinum Card® for eligible purchases on Disney+, a Disney+ bundle, ESPN streaming services, Hulu, The New York Times, Paramount+, Peacock, The Wall Street Journal, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV when you purchase directly from one or more of the providers. Enrollment required.
- $600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- $400 Resy Credit + Platinum Nights by Resy: Get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® to make eligible purchases with Resy, including dining purchases at U.S. Resy restaurants. Enrollment required. Plus, with Platinum Nights by Resy, you can get special access to reservations on select nights at participating in demand Resy restaurants with the Platinum Card®. Simply add your eligible Card to your Resy profile to book and discover Platinum Nights reservations near you.
- $209 CLEAR+ Credit: CLEAR+ helps get you to your gate faster by using your face to verify you are you at 55+ airports nationwide. You can cover the cost of a CLEAR+ Membership* with up to $209 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for CLEAR+ with your Platinum Card®. *Excluding any applicable taxes and fees. Subject to auto-renewal.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to the Platinum Card® Account. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
- Start your vacation sooner, and keep it going longer. When you book Fine Hotels + Resorts® through American Express Travel®, enjoy noon check-in, when available, and guaranteed 4PM check-out.
- $300 lululemon Credit: Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. That’s up to $300 in statement credits each calendar year. Enrollment required.
- $155 Walmart+ Credit: Receive a statement credit* for one monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) after you pay for Walmart+ each month with the Platinum Card®.* Up to $12.95 plus applicable local sales tax. Plus Ups not eligible.
- Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
- $895 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
Centurion Lounges are the crown jewel
The American Express Centurion Lounges are the cream of the crop when it comes to fancy airport clubs.
There are around 30 Centurion Lounges worldwide, with U.S. locations in major hubs including JFK, DFW, DEN, LAX, MIA, LAS, SFO, ATL, SEA, and IAH. I've personally been to the ones at JFK, DFW, and DEN while traveling for both work and personal trips.
These are truly high-end spaces, with hot food prepared on-site (often by name-brand chefs), full bars with no extra charge, quiet work pods, showers in many locations, and family rooms at the bigger ones.
Platinum Card® members get complimentary access, and you can bring up to two guests for $50 each. Once you spend $75,000 on the card in a calendar year, those two guests become complimentary for the remainder of the year, plus the following year. That's a meaningful unlock if you travel with a partner or kid. Terms apply.
Priority Pass Select access
Priority Pass is the largest independent airport lounge network in the world, with more than 1,400 lounges worldwide.
A standalone Priority Pass Prestige membership runs $469 a year on its own, which is more than half the Platinum Card®'s annual fee right there.
Platinum Card® members get complimentary Priority Pass Select enrollment, plus the ability to bring two guests at no extra charge -- if the lounge accommodates guests (some lounges limit the number of guests or do not admit guests at all). Terms apply; enrollment required.
While this network spans far and wide into smaller regional airports or terminals that Centurion doesn't reach, the amenities and "fanciness" of each location varies.
Delta Sky Clubs and partner lounges
If you fly Delta even occasionally, the Sky Club access is a real treat. Platinum Card® members get 10 visits per program year, and if you cross $75,000 in annual spend, you unlock unlimited Sky Club access for the rest of that year and the following one (you have to be flying Delta same-day to use the benefit). Terms apply.
The Sky Club network is enormous -- more than 50 lounges in the U.S. alone, plus international locations -- so this is a real perk for anyone who flies Delta-marketed flights with any regularity.
Beyond that, the card opens the door to a wider partner network: Lufthansa Lounges, Plaza Premium Lounges in airports across Asia and the U.K., Escape Lounges in regional U.S. airports, and Airspace Lounges.
Add it all up and Amex says cardmembers get access to more than 1,550 lounges across 140 countries. And that's why it's the king of all lounge access credit cards.
Our Foolish take
I no longer carry the Platinum Card® personally because my sales rep days are behind me and I don't travel that much anymore.
But if I were back in that 10-state-territory life today, I'd apply without thinking twice. The lounge access alone would pay for the card several times over, and that's before factoring in the other credits and travel perks Amex builds in.
The $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) scares a lot of people off, and it should (if you fly once or twice a year, this card isn't a great fit). But for a true frequent flyer, this is the perk that flips the math from "expensive" to "obvious."
If you're still not sold, check out our full American Express Platinum Card® review to learn more about the $3,500+ in annual perks and benefits.
Our Research Expert
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for American Express Platinum Card®, click here