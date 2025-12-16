This Travel Card Just Beat Amex Platinum at Its Own Game

A few years ago, I was sitting at an airport gate watching people disappear behind the frosted glass of the Amex lounge. That lounge access felt like the ultimate travel flex.

Back then, there was one clear way to get that experience: the American Express Platinum Card®. It was the gold standard, and it cost as much as one.

But that was before the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) showed up and changed what "premium travel" meant.

The card that made luxury simple

The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card quietly built a loyal following by doing what Amex didn't. It made premium perks easy to use and worth the money.

You earn 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel, and 2X miles on all other purchases. Every year you keep the card, you get a $300 credit for bookings through Capital One Travel and 10,000 anniversary bonus miles. Together, that's worth at least $400 toward your next trip.

That's before factoring in the lounge access, the travel protections (these are network benefits), and the $395 annual fee (see rates and fees), which is less than half of the Platinum Card®'s $895 (see rates and fees).

It's why we named the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card our Best Travel Credit Card for 2026.