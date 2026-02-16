This Travel Card's Bonus Is Worth at Least $750
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is currently offering 75,000 bonus points when new cardholders spend $5,000 in the first 3 months. And those points are worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value.
For the right spender, it can be worth more. And the math is refreshingly straightforward.
Why that number is the real deal
Here's how the bonus works:
- Spend $5,000 in the first 3 months
- Earn 75,000 bonus points
- Redeem those points through Chase Travel at $0.01 per point or better
That provides a floor value of at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value.
Unlike some travel cards, you don't need transfer partners or perfect timing to unlock that value. You can book flights, hotels, rental cars, or even certain activities directly through Chase Travel and see the savings immediately.
For a card with a $95 annual fee, that bonus alone pays for the card for almost eight years.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
-
This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.Read Full Review
-
- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
-
- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Member FDIC
The earning structure actually matches real spending
After the bonus, the card continues to work in the background without much effort.
You earn:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
Dining and travel tend to be two of the biggest discretionary categories for most households. That is what makes this card practical instead of aspirational.
The quiet perks that add up
This card also includes a few benefits that are easy to overlook but genuinely useful.
- $50 annual hotel credit when you book through Chase Travel
- 10% anniversary points boost based on the previous year's spending
- Built-in travel protections including trip cancellation coverage, rental car insurance, and lost luggage reimbursement
Those perks do not require behavior changes. They just show up when you use the card the way you normally would.
Where this card fits best
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is not a luxury card. It is a value card.
It works best if you:
- Spend enough to hit a $5,000 bonus requirement without stress
- Eat out or travel a few times a year
- Want flexibility without juggling categories or tracking credits
If you want lounge access and luxury perks, this is not that card. If you want a clean bonus, strong ongoing rewards, and real travel value without friction, it hits a sweet spot.
The takeaway
Between the welcome offer, everyday dining rewards, and a modest annual fee, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card remains one of the easiest travel cards to justify for normal spending patterns.
You can read our full review of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and see if the current offer fits how you actually spend.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.