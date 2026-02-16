This Travel Card's Bonus Is Worth at Least $750

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is currently offering 75,000 bonus points when new cardholders spend $5,000 in the first 3 months. And those points are worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value.

For the right spender, it can be worth more. And the math is refreshingly straightforward.

Why that number is the real deal

Here's how the bonus works:

Spend $5,000 in the first 3 months

Earn 75,000 bonus points

Redeem those points through Chase Travel at $0.01 per point or better

That provides a floor value of at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value.

Unlike some travel cards, you don't need transfer partners or perfect timing to unlock that value. You can book flights, hotels, rental cars, or even certain activities directly through Chase Travel and see the savings immediately.

For a card with a $95 annual fee, that bonus alone pays for the card for almost eight years.