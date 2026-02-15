This Travel Credit Card Has No Annual Fee Plus a $250 Bonus

Most travel cards make you pay up front. A $95 annual fee. Sometimes $250. Sometimes more. You're told it's "worth it" if you travel enough.

This one flips that script.

The Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card comes with a $0 annual fee and a welcome bonus worth $250. No hoops. No math gymnastics. Just spend $1,000 in the first 90 days and you're there.

That combination alone makes it one of the easiest travel cards to recommend right now.

A $250 bonus that's actually easy to earn

The bonus is straightforward:

Spend $1,000 in the first 90 days

Earn 25,000 points (worth $250 travel credit)

Redeem those points for $250 toward travel or dining purchases

That's it.

A lot of travel cards require $3,000 or $4,000 in spending to unlock a bonus. This one asks for $1,000. For most households, that's just normal spending over a couple of months.

And because there's no annual fee, you're not giving any of that bonus back just for holding the card.