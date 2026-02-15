This Travel Credit Card Has No Annual Fee Plus a $250 Bonus
Most travel cards make you pay up front. A $95 annual fee. Sometimes $250. Sometimes more. You're told it's "worth it" if you travel enough.
This one flips that script.
The Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card comes with a $0 annual fee and a welcome bonus worth $250. No hoops. No math gymnastics. Just spend $1,000 in the first 90 days and you're there.
That combination alone makes it one of the easiest travel cards to recommend right now.
A $250 bonus that's actually easy to earn
The bonus is straightforward:
- Spend $1,000 in the first 90 days
- Earn 25,000 points (worth $250 travel credit)
- Redeem those points for $250 toward travel or dining purchases
That's it.
A lot of travel cards require $3,000 or $4,000 in spending to unlock a bonus. This one asks for $1,000. For most households, that's just normal spending over a couple of months.
And because there's no annual fee, you're not giving any of that bonus back just for holding the card.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Earn 25,000 bonus points when you spend just $1,000 in your first 90 days — that’s worth $250 toward travel with this favorite card!
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on everyday purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees and your points don't expire as long as your account remains open. Earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through the Bank of America Travel Center.
1.5-3 points per dollar
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases
25,000 points (worth $250 travel credit)
-
If you’re looking for a top travel card without an annual fee, this one is tough to beat. It offers a generous welcome bonus worth $250 after spending just $1,000 within 90 days of account opening, plus a simple yet valuable rewards structure: unlimited 1.5X points on all purchases and 3X points on travel booked through Bank of America.
A 0% intro APR period of 15 billing cycles for both purchases and balance transfers (then 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)) allows you to avoid interest for over a year – a very rare perk for a travel card. And while many travel cards charge hundreds of dollars in annual fees, this one charges $0 – making it one of our top value picks.Read Full Review
-
- Big sign-up bonus
- No annual fee
- Competitive rewards rate on purchases
- Great intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers
- Limited ways to use points
-
- 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases.
- Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on everyday purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees and your points don't expire as long as your account remains open.
- Earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through the Bank of America Travel Center.
- Use your card to book your trip how and where you want - you're not limited to specific websites with blackout dates or restrictions.
- Redeem points for a statement credit to pay for travel or dining purchases, such as flights, hotel stays, car and vacation rentals, baggage fees, and also at restaurants, including takeout.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Simple rewards that don't punish you for being normal
This card keeps earning uncomplicated:
- Unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on everyday purchases
- 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through the Bank of America Travel Center
- No foreign transaction fees
You don't need to track rotating categories. You don't need to remember which card to use at which store. Everything earns at least 1.5 points, which is solid for a no-annual-fee travel card.
A rare 0% intro APR for a travel card
Here's something you almost never see on travel cards:
- 0% intro APR for 15 billing cycles on purchases and on balance transfers made in the first 60 days-- go-to 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable) APR applies afterwards
Most travel cards skip intro APR offers entirely. This one gives you over a year to avoid interest, which can be genuinely useful if you're booking a big trip or consolidating a balance.
After that, the standard go-to APR is currently 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable).
Balance transfer cards are one of the most powerful tools to finally get out of credit card debt. The Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card is going to give you more than a year of paused interest payments to help you get back on your feet.
How you actually use the points
This card keeps redemptions simple too.
You can redeem points for statement credits against travel and dining purchases, including:
- Flights and hotels
- Car rentals and vacation rentals
- Baggage fees
- Restaurants and takeout
You're not locked into blackout dates or specific airlines. Buy travel the way you normally would, then erase the charge with points.
Not every travel card needs to feel exclusive. Sometimes the best value comes from a card that just works.
An easy-to-earn welcome bonus. No annual fee. Simple earning. Flexible redemptions. And a rare intro APR for a travel card.
For a lot of people, that's more than enough reason to give the Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card a serious look. You can read our full review and decide if you want to apply right here.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresBank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.