This Two-Card Combo Earns More Cash Back Than Any Single Card on the Market
The best flat-rate cash back card on the market earns 2% on everything.
A two-card Chase combo beats that on nearly every dollar you spend, for no annual fee. And it turns out a lot of people carry one of these cards already.
Here's how it works.
What each card does on its own
The Chase Freedom Flex® (see rates and fees) earns 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 5% on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, and it has no annual fee. For Q2 2026, the 5% rotating categories are Amazon, Whole Foods Market, Chase Travel, and donations to Feeding America. The weakness is the 1% you earn on everything outside those categories. But that's where the combo comes in.
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) earns 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel, 3% on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery, and 1.5% on all other purchases, and it also has no annual fee. It's a strong standalone card because the flat rate means you never have to think about which card to reach for.
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Earn a $250 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- that's 50% back on your spend. Ends at 9 AM EST on 4/30/2026.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
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Welcome Offer Limited Time Offer: Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $250 cash back
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The Chase Freedom Unlimited® delivers strong upfront value and everyday rewards. Earn a $250 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- that's 50% back on your spend, and one of the best bonuses we’ve ever seen. You’ll also earn 3% on dining and drugstores, 5% on Chase Travel, and 1.5% back on everything else. With a 0% intro APR for 15 months, it’s an easy pick for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
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- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Limited Time Offer: Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
How they work together
The Chase Freedom Flex® handles the high-earning categories. The Chase Freedom Unlimited® handles everything else.
When the Chase Freedom Flex®'s quarterly categories line up with your spending -- Amazon this quarter, groceries or gas in others -- you run those purchases on it at 5%. Everything that falls outside the bonus categories goes on the Chase Freedom Unlimited® at 1.5%. Dining and drugstores earn 3% on either card, so it doesn't matter which one you use there.
The result: you're never earning less than 1.5% on anything. And on your biggest spend categories each quarter, you're earning 5%.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter! Plus, earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases.
5% cash back offer
Annual Fee
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Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening!
$200 bonus
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We love Chase Freedom Flex because it delivers big value with zero annual fee. You earn 5% in rotating categories, 1% on everything else, and one of the easiest $200 welcome bonuses to qualify for. Add in the long 0% intro APR and it’s an easy yes if you want strong rewards without paying to carry the card.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Lucrative cash back program
- Long 0% intro APR
- No annual fee
- Purchase and travel protections
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter!
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more
- 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Flex® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health - Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, real-time alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
What the math actually looks like
Take a household spending $2,000 a month: $400 on dining, $300 on groceries (Amazon/Whole Foods this quarter), $200 on drugstores, and $1,100 on everything else.
On a single flat 2% card, that's $40 a month: $480 a year.
With the Chase Freedom Unlimited® alone: $20 on dining (3%), $4.50 on groceries (1.5%), $6 on drugstores (3%), $16.50 on everything else (1.5%): roughly $47 a month, $564 a year.
Add the Chase Freedom Flex® for the grocery category at 5%: that $300 in Amazon and Whole Foods spending jumps from $4.50 to $15. The combo earns closer to $57 a month: $684 a year. On the same spending, that's $204 more than a flat 2% card and $120 more than the Chase Freedom Unlimited® alone.
And that's before a quarter where the rotating categories hit something you spend heavily on -- gas, home improvement, or PayPal have all appeared in recent years.
The Chase ecosystem bonus
Both cards earn Chase Ultimate Rewards points, not just cash back. If you also have a Chase Sapphire card, those points transfer -- meaning the cash back you're earning on everyday spending can become travel points at $0.01 each or potentially redeemed for more with transfer partners or by using the Points Boost program.
That's the part that turns a solid cash back setup into something more. You don't need a Sapphire card for the combo to work, but if you have one, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® and Chase Freedom Flex® both plug into it cleanly.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, JPMorgan Chase, PayPal, and Target. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short June 2026 $50 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.