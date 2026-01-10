This Underrated Capital One Card Earns Unlimited 3% at Grocery Stores With No Annual Fee

If you're anything like my family, food is one of your biggest monthly expenses. Between grocery store runs, eating out on busy nights, and the occasional "we're too tired to cook" delivery order, it's easy to spend $1,000 to $2,000 a month without really trying.

When a single category eats up that much of your budget, the credit card rewards you earn (or don't earn) actually matter.

One card that doesn't get nearly enough attention is the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees). It earns unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®) -- plus more on Capital One Travel purchases -- all with no annual fee (see rates and fees).

For households like mine, that combo is hard to beat.

Why this card fits everyday food spending

The Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card is built for how people actually live and spend. You just use it for groceries, dining, and everyday purchases, and the cash back adds up in the background.

Here's the quick breakdown of what the card offers:

Unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®)

on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®) $0 annual fee , so there's no pressure to "earn it back"

, so there's no pressure to "earn it back" Earn a $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening

after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases

on Capital One Entertainment purchases Intro APR offer: 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers (balance transfer fee applies); a regular ongoing 18.49% - 28.49% (Variable) APR applies at the end of the intro period

0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers (balance transfer fee applies); a regular ongoing 18.49% - 28.49% (Variable) APR applies at the end of the intro period No foreign transaction fees and a top-rated mobile app

A lot of cash back cards cap how much you can earn or limit bonus categories to certain quarters. This card has unlimited rewards, which makes it a great fit whether your food spending is modest or consistently high.