This Underrated Card Earns 3X on Dining With No Annual Fee

My family eats out more than we probably should. I hate to admit it but with two little kids my wife and I are giving in to the "we're too tired to cook" splurge more often than not. And all that dining spending adds up fast.

For households that spend a lot on food, a card like the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) can help out big time. It earns unlimited 3% cash back on dining, including restaurants, takeout, and food delivery -- all with no annual fee.

For people who love food, it's an underrated gem.

This card was made for foodies

The Capital One Savor card has a reward system centered around food and fun.

Whether you're into local restaurants, sushi nights, food trucks, or streaming a show while eating leftovers, this card rewards you for all of it.

Here's what it offers:

3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®)

on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®) 1% cash back on all other purchases

on all other purchases $0 annual fee (see rates and fees)

(see rates and fees) Earn a $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening

after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases

on Capital One Entertainment purchases Intro APR offer: Get 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers; a regular ongoing 18.49% - 28.49% (Variable) APR applies after

It's a card that fits naturally into most food budgets, even if most of those meals are made at home.