This Underrated Card Earns 3X on Dining With No Annual Fee
My family eats out more than we probably should. I hate to admit it but with two little kids my wife and I are giving in to the "we're too tired to cook" splurge more often than not. And all that dining spending adds up fast.
For households that spend a lot on food, a card like the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) can help out big time. It earns unlimited 3% cash back on dining, including restaurants, takeout, and food delivery -- all with no annual fee.
For people who love food, it's an underrated gem.
This card was made for foodies
The Capital One Savor card has a reward system centered around food and fun.
Whether you're into local restaurants, sushi nights, food trucks, or streaming a show while eating leftovers, this card rewards you for all of it.
Here's what it offers:
- 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®)
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
- $0 annual fee (see rates and fees)
- Earn a $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
- 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases
- Intro APR offer: Get 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers; a regular ongoing 18.49% - 28.49% (Variable) APR applies after
It's a card that fits naturally into most food budgets, even if most of those meals are made at home.
On Capital One's Secure Website.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On Capital One's Secure Website.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% intro on purchases for 12 months
Balance Transfers: 0% intro on balance transfers for 12 months (Balance Transfer Fee Applies)
Regular APR
18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases. Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases. Earn unlimited 5% cash back on on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.
1%-8% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
Earn a $200 cash bonus
-
Dining and grocery store spending earn premium rewards, but that’s not the only perk. Earn a $200 cash bonus with $500 spend within 3 months from account opening. With no annual fee and a 0% intro APR for 12 months (then 18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)), it’s a smart, low-risk way to rack up rewards.Read Full Review
-
- Sign-up bonus
- Dining rewards
- Entertainment rewards
- No annual fee
- Great intro APR for purchases
- Balance transfer fee
-
- Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
- $0 annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
- Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases
- Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases
- Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- No rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus cash back won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn
- 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months; 18.49% - 28.49% variable APR after that; balance transfer fee applies
- Top rated mobile app
Earn $800+ a year on food spending
Food is one of the biggest monthly expenses for many households. When you combine groceries, dining out, and the occasional delivery order, it's not hard for a large family to spend around $2,000 per month on food-related stuff.
With a card like the Capital One Savor, that kind of spending could earn around $720 a year in cash back, just from food (calculated as $2,000 in monthly dining × 3% cash back × 12 months). Throw in another $1,000 a month in everyday spending at a 1% cash back rate, and that's another $120 back annually ($10 per month).
That means a total $840 in rewards a year, without doing anything extra. And that's not even counting the welcome bonus, which is super easy to hit.
For a no-annual-fee card, that's a pretty sweet deal.
How to earn the welcome bonus
Right now, new cardholders can earn a $200 cash bonus after spending just $500 in the first 3 months.
That's a very low spending hurdle, especially if you're using the card for dining. Two dinners out and a grocery run, and you're basically there.
Turn everyday food spending into cash back
If you're like my family and food is one of your biggest monthly expenses, this card gives you a simple way to earn something back.
You're already spending the money. With the Capital One Savor (see rates and fees), you can start turning those everyday food purchases into cash rewards, all without paying an annual fee or changing how you live.
Check out our full Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card review to see if it fits your spending style.
Our Research Expert