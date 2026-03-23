This Underrated Cash Back Card Might Be the Best Deal of 2026
Only looking at cash back cards from massive issuers like Chase, Capital One, and American Express? If so, you might be missing out one of the best under-the-radar options available now.
The no-annual-fee Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card might not seem groundbreaking at first glance. But it quietly delivers some of the strongest returns you can get -- especially in year one.
Here's what to know about this card and why it's worth considering.
Get 6% cash back in a chosen category in year one
Simply put, the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is one of the best ways to rack up a ton of cash back in a category of your choice. You'll earn:
- 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice (3% back after that);
- 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases
- Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases
That 6% rate is the key here -- that's one of the best cash back rates you'll see on any credit card, period. And you'll get to choose where to use it.
Possible choice categories include:
- Dining
- Travel
- Online shopping, streaming, cable, internet, and phone plans
- Gas and EV charging stations
- Drugstores and pharmacies
- Home improvement and furnishings
Even better, you can change your choice category once per month, so you can mix and match how you earn rewards over time.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
1% - 6% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
$200 cash back
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This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, this card will be even more valuable for you.Read Full Review
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- Competitive welcome bonus
- Bonus cash back in a category of your choice
- No annual fee
- Great intro & transfer APR offer
- Relationship rewards bonus
- Foreign transaction fee
- Limit on bonus cash back
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- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
- Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
- Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
- No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Select your card design option when you apply – the Customized Cash Rewards design, or the limited-time FIFA World Cup 2026™ design.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
The catch: Quarterly limits and drop-off after year one
The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card does have a few limitations to be aware of. Keep in mind that:
- The 6% and 2% rates are capped at $2,500 in combined purchases per quarter; after that, you'll earn 1%
- After your first year, the 6% rate drops to 3%
That makes the rewards math a bit trickier to work out. To maximize rewards, you'll probably want to spend more in your chosen 6% category than you do at grocery stores.
Plus, after the first year, the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card definitely becomes less valuable. A 3% bonus category is still solid, but not exactly elite.
So, how much could you earn in the first year?
Let's say you only use the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card for the first-year 6% bonus category. That comes out to 6% back on $10,000 in spending ($2,500 per quarter) -- a $600 return in year one. Plus, you'll keep getting 1% back on all purchases after that.
There's also a solid welcome bonus to throw in. New cardholders can earn a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
That means you could be looking at $800 in cash back in your first year, all for a card with no annual fee.
What are you waiting for? Read our full review of the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card to apply today.
How does the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards compare?
Admittedly, maximizing rewards with the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card isn't the easiest. A 6% return is fantastic -- but you'll want to make sure you're only using your card in your choice category to get the most value.
For a simpler way to save, consider a flat-rate card like the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees). You'll get a simple 2% cash rewards rate on purchases for a $0 annual fee -- no bonus categories to track or hoops to jump through. Just use it for your everyday spending for a sturdy 2% return in cash rewards on purchases.
Or, if you want an even better way to save -- consider combining the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card with something like the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card. That way, you're getting 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice and 2% on other purchases, for no annual fee. That's a pretty nice mix of value and simplicity.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
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This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
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Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.