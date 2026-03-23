This Underrated Cash Back Card Might Be the Best Deal of 2026

Even better, you can change your choice category once per month, so you can mix and match how you earn rewards over time.

That 6% rate is the key here -- that's one of the best cash back rates you'll see on any credit card, period. And you'll get to choose where to use it.

Simply put, the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is one of the best ways to rack up a ton of cash back in a category of your choice. You'll earn:

Here's what to know about this card and why it's worth considering.

The no-annual-fee Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card might not seem groundbreaking at first glance. But it quietly delivers some of the strongest returns you can get -- especially in year one.

Only looking at cash back cards from massive issuers like Chase, Capital One, and American Express? If so, you might be missing out one of the best under-the-radar options available now.

This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, this card will be even more valuable for you.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.

Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

The catch: Quarterly limits and drop-off after year one

The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card does have a few limitations to be aware of. Keep in mind that:

The 6% and 2% rates are capped at $2,500 in combined purchases per quarter ; after that, you'll earn 1%

; after that, you'll earn 1% After your first year, the 6% rate drops to 3%

That makes the rewards math a bit trickier to work out. To maximize rewards, you'll probably want to spend more in your chosen 6% category than you do at grocery stores.

Plus, after the first year, the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card definitely becomes less valuable. A 3% bonus category is still solid, but not exactly elite.

So, how much could you earn in the first year?

Let's say you only use the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card for the first-year 6% bonus category. That comes out to 6% back on $10,000 in spending ($2,500 per quarter) -- a $600 return in year one. Plus, you'll keep getting 1% back on all purchases after that.

There's also a solid welcome bonus to throw in. New cardholders can earn a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.

That means you could be looking at $800 in cash back in your first year, all for a card with no annual fee.

What are you waiting for? Read our full review of the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card to apply today.

How does the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards compare?

Admittedly, maximizing rewards with the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card isn't the easiest. A 6% return is fantastic -- but you'll want to make sure you're only using your card in your choice category to get the most value.

For a simpler way to save, consider a flat-rate card like the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees). You'll get a simple 2% cash rewards rate on purchases for a $0 annual fee -- no bonus categories to track or hoops to jump through. Just use it for your everyday spending for a sturdy 2% return in cash rewards on purchases.

Or, if you want an even better way to save -- consider combining the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card with something like the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card. That way, you're getting 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice and 2% on other purchases, for no annual fee. That's a pretty nice mix of value and simplicity.