This Wells Fargo Card Is Our Top Pick for Dining in 2026
Looking to rack up rewards on your next big night out? When it comes to eating out, one credit card stands above the rest: the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees).
The no-annual-fee Wells Fargo Autograph® Card earns 3X points on restaurants, plus solid rewards on a few other everyday categories. That makes it an easy win for anyone who eats out often (i.e., me) and wants simple, flexible rewards without the cost. It's no wonder Motley Fool Money named it the best Dining Credit Card of 2026.
Read on to learn how to earn valuable rewards at your favorite restaurants.
Why we love the Wells Fargo Autograph Card
As mentioned, the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card earns 3X points on restaurants, including dine-in, takeout, and delivery. That means if you spent $5,000 a year eating out, you'd get 15,000 points a year in that category alone.
There's no spending cap on this category, either, so you'll be racking up rewards no matter how much you spend.
The card's other earning rates are strong, too:
- 3X points on travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans
- 1X points on other purchases
With the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card, these points can be turned into valuable travel rewards, or simple cash back or gift cards if that's more your bag.
There's also a great, easy-to-earn welcome bonus on the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card. New cardholders can earn 20,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 in the first 3 months. That's worth $200 in cash redemption value or travel value, with a spending requirement that's super manageable for most.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. Plus earn 1X points on other purchases.
1X-3X points
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
20,000 bonus points
-
This card offers unlimited 3X points on common things like restaurants, gas stations, travel, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases. This could be a great pick if you spend a lot in those categories. A solid welcome bonus and cell phone protection are the cherries on top.
-
- Strong welcome bonus for a no annual fee card
- Earn Unlimited 3x points on useful categories
- Cellphone protection
- Other cards offer larger bonuses, though they usually come with annual fees
- The 1x points baseline rewards rate on other purchases, though normal for this type of card, can be beat
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
- Earn unlimited 3X points on the things that really add up - like restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases.
- $0 annual fee.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Redeem your rewards points for travel, gift cards, or statement credits. Or shop at millions of online stores and redeem your rewards when you check out with PayPal.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
Is the Wells Fargo Autograph Card right for you?
If you spend a lot on dining -- and want a way to get easy rewards out of it -- the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card is an easy recommendation.
In short, it's worth a look if you:
- Eat out or order food often
- Want strong rewards without tracking rotating categories
- Prefer no-annual-fee cards
- Like simple, flexible redemptions
Combine the welcome bonus with a few thousand dollars in dining and everyday spending, and you can easily earn a few hundred dollars in value in your first year -- all without paying an annual fee.
If dining is one of your biggest spending categories, the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card is one of your best credit card bets in 2026.
Ready to start eating and earning? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card to apply today.
