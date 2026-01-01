This Wells Fargo Card Is Our Top Pick for Dining in 2026

Looking to rack up rewards on your next big night out? When it comes to eating out, one credit card stands above the rest: the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees).

The no-annual-fee Wells Fargo Autograph® Card earns 3X points on restaurants, plus solid rewards on a few other everyday categories. That makes it an easy win for anyone who eats out often (i.e., me) and wants simple, flexible rewards without the cost. It's no wonder Motley Fool Money named it the best Dining Credit Card of 2026.

Read on to learn how to earn valuable rewards at your favorite restaurants.

Why we love the Wells Fargo Autograph Card

As mentioned, the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card earns 3X points on restaurants, including dine-in, takeout, and delivery. That means if you spent $5,000 a year eating out, you'd get 15,000 points a year in that category alone.

There's no spending cap on this category, either, so you'll be racking up rewards no matter how much you spend.

The card's other earning rates are strong, too:

3X points on travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans

1X points on other purchases

With the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card, these points can be turned into valuable travel rewards, or simple cash back or gift cards if that's more your bag.

There's also a great, easy-to-earn welcome bonus on the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card. New cardholders can earn 20,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 in the first 3 months. That's worth $200 in cash redemption value or travel value, with a spending requirement that's super manageable for most.