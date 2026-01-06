This Wells Fargo Card Is the Best for Everyday Spending in 2026

Looking for one cash rewards card to rule them all? I've got a recommendation for you: the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is one of the simplest credit cards you can find, but don't be fooled -- it's plenty valuable. Its catch-all 2% cash rewards rate makes it super versatile, and it comes with no annual fee, which means you can start earning with it from day one. It's no wonder Motley Fool Money named it the Best Overall Credit Card of 2026.

Here's what to know about the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card before you apply.

Unlock an easy welcome offer in your first three months

Right now, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is offering a $200 cash rewards bonus after you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

That's one of the lowest spending requirements you'll see on any card, and you've got a full 3 months to hit it. Once you do, you'll land $200 cash rewards (after you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months), automatically added to your account to use however you like.

Your rewards can be redeemed as statement credits, direct deposits, gift cards, or travel. Your rewards never expire, either, so you've got plenty of time to decide how to use them.