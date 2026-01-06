This Wells Fargo Card Is the Best for Everyday Spending in 2026
Looking for one cash rewards card to rule them all? I've got a recommendation for you: the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is one of the simplest credit cards you can find, but don't be fooled -- it's plenty valuable. Its catch-all 2% cash rewards rate makes it super versatile, and it comes with no annual fee, which means you can start earning with it from day one. It's no wonder Motley Fool Money named it the Best Overall Credit Card of 2026.
Here's what to know about the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card before you apply.
Unlock an easy welcome offer in your first three months
Right now, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is offering a $200 cash rewards bonus after you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
That's one of the lowest spending requirements you'll see on any card, and you've got a full 3 months to hit it. Once you do, you'll land $200 cash rewards (after you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months), automatically added to your account to use however you like.
Your rewards can be redeemed as statement credits, direct deposits, gift cards, or travel. Your rewards never expire, either, so you've got plenty of time to decide how to use them.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
This card's unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we've seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven't come across this combination of top perks in one card before.
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
Earn 2% on everything and get an intro APR offer
As mentioned, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card earns a valuable 2% cash rewards rate on all purchases -- no spending categories to memorize and no hoops to jump through. Just one of the best catch-all earning rates you'll find on any card, period.
Here's what that means: Stress-free rewards. You can use the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card everywhere without thinking twice and be confident that you're getting a solid return.
If you're looking to pay off high-interest debt, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card can help you out there, too. It comes with a 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (a 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). Just note that there's a balance transfer fee: 3% intro for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5%, min: $5.
Add it all up, and the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is one of the best credit cards for everyday spending in 2026. If you ask me, it's the best -- and I don't see that changing anytime soon.
Ready for an easy-to-earn welcome bonus, 2% cash rewards on every purchase, a whole year to pay down debt interest-free? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card to apply today.
Our Research Expert