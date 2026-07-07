This Wells Fargo Card Is the Top All-Purpose Card of 2026

I review credit cards for a living, and you'd think I'd carry five of them, color-coded by bonus category. Nope. My wallet runs on a single 2% flat-rate card, and I haven't touched a points spreadsheet in years.

That's basically the whole case for the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees), our pick for the Best Overall Credit Card of 2026. It pays 2% cash rewards on purchases, charges a $0 annual fee, and never asks you to remember a category.

What 2% cash rewards on purchases actually gets you

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card pays 2% cash rewards on purchases, full stop.

That means if you spend about $2,000 per month with the card ($24,000 per year), you're looking at about $480 in effortless cash rewards. Or if your spending is more like $3,000 per month, that's about $720 in cash rewards in a year.

That flat rate won't beat a category card in your best spending category, and it's not trying to. It's the rate you earn on your other everyday purchases, which for most people is most of their spending.