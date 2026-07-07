This Wells Fargo Card Is the Top All-Purpose Card of 2026
I review credit cards for a living, and you'd think I'd carry five of them, color-coded by bonus category. Nope. My wallet runs on a single 2% flat-rate card, and I haven't touched a points spreadsheet in years.
That's basically the whole case for the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees), our pick for the Best Overall Credit Card of 2026. It pays 2% cash rewards on purchases, charges a $0 annual fee, and never asks you to remember a category.
What 2% cash rewards on purchases actually gets you
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card pays 2% cash rewards on purchases, full stop.
That means if you spend about $2,000 per month with the card ($24,000 per year), you're looking at about $480 in effortless cash rewards. Or if your spending is more like $3,000 per month, that's about $720 in cash rewards in a year.
That flat rate won't beat a category card in your best spending category, and it's not trying to. It's the rate you earn on your other everyday purchases, which for most people is most of their spending.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
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This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
The welcome offer, and how easy it is to hit
New cardholders can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 on purchases in the first 3 months.
That's roughly a month of groceries and gas, or one utility bill and a Costco run for my family.
Most people won't have to change their spending to get there. This is one of the easiest welcome offers that can boost your rewards right away. And since there's a $0 annual fee for the card -- what you earn is pure upside.
How it pairs with a card you already carry
An all-purpose card doesn't have to replace every card in your wallet. Some people already have a favorite category card (like a travel or premium card) they use mostly -- and that's OK.
But what you'll find with most category cards is they have a very low baseline reward rate for spending outside of the top reward categories. Most cards just offer 1% back.
If you've got a card that pays 3% or more at your favorite places, keep using it there. Just let the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card pick up the stuff in between, like gas, the bills, and the one-off purchases that don't fit elsewhere.
If you're building out a two-card setup like this, the best credit cards page is a good place to find the category card to pair it with.
Balance transfers, cellphone protection, and the rest
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card has a few other goodies that contribute to its perfect 5 out of 5 star rating.
It carries a 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, then a 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR. It also comes with an intro balance transfer fee: 3% intro for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5%, min: $5.
In addition, cardholders get up to $600 in cellphone protection against damage or theft, subject to a $25 deductible, plus Visa Signature® Concierge access for booking travel and dining.
The one card I'd tell almost anyone to get
The more I write about credit cards and compare the rewards programs, the more I think almost everyone would be better off with a top flat-rate card like this one. Pair it with a category card if you want, or run it alone. Both work.
As a single card, you'll still earn a healthy rate on your spending, with no management and nothing to track. Add the $0 annual fee and an easy welcome offer, and this is a strong pick if you're due for a card change.
Read our full Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card review to learn more and apply today.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale, Target, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.