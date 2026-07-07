This Wells Fargo Card Is the Top All-Purpose Card of 2026

Published on July 7, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

I review credit cards for a living, and you'd think I'd carry five of them, color-coded by bonus category. Nope. My wallet runs on a single 2% flat-rate card, and I haven't touched a points spreadsheet in years.

That's basically the whole case for the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees), our pick for the Best Overall Credit Card of 2026. It pays 2% cash rewards on purchases, charges a $0 annual fee, and never asks you to remember a category.

What 2% cash rewards on purchases actually gets you

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card pays 2% cash rewards on purchases, full stop.

That means if you spend about $2,000 per month with the card ($24,000 per year), you're looking at about $480 in effortless cash rewards. Or if your spending is more like $3,000 per month, that's about $720 in cash rewards in a year.

That flat rate won't beat a category card in your best spending category, and it's not trying to. It's the rate you earn on your other everyday purchases, which for most people is most of their spending.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Apply Now for Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases

Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers

Regular APR

18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.

2% cash rewards

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

$200 cash rewards

  • This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.

    Read Full Review
    • Unlimited 2% cash rewards
    • Long 0% intro APR offer
    • Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
    • No annual fee
    • Cellphone protections
    • No bonus categories
    • Foreign transaction fees
    • Balance transfer fee
    • Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
    • Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
    • Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
    • 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
    • $0 annual fee.
    • No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
    • Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
    • Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.

The welcome offer, and how easy it is to hit

New cardholders can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 on purchases in the first 3 months.

That's roughly a month of groceries and gas, or one utility bill and a Costco run for my family.

Most people won't have to change their spending to get there. This is one of the easiest welcome offers that can boost your rewards right away. And since there's a $0 annual fee for the card -- what you earn is pure upside.

How it pairs with a card you already carry

An all-purpose card doesn't have to replace every card in your wallet. Some people already have a favorite category card (like a travel or premium card) they use mostly -- and that's OK.

But what you'll find with most category cards is they have a very low baseline reward rate for spending outside of the top reward categories. Most cards just offer 1% back.

If you've got a card that pays 3% or more at your favorite places, keep using it there. Just let the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card pick up the stuff in between, like gas, the bills, and the one-off purchases that don't fit elsewhere.

If you're building out a two-card setup like this, the best credit cards page is a good place to find the category card to pair it with.

Balance transfers, cellphone protection, and the rest

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card has a few other goodies that contribute to its perfect 5 out of 5 star rating.

It carries a 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, then a 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR. It also comes with an intro balance transfer fee: 3% intro for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5%, min: $5.

In addition, cardholders get up to $600 in cellphone protection against damage or theft, subject to a $25 deductible, plus Visa Signature® Concierge access for booking travel and dining.

The one card I'd tell almost anyone to get

The more I write about credit cards and compare the rewards programs, the more I think almost everyone would be better off with a top flat-rate card like this one. Pair it with a category card if you want, or run it alone. Both work.

As a single card, you'll still earn a healthy rate on your spending, with no management and nothing to track. Add the $0 annual fee and an easy welcome offer, and this is a strong pick if you're due for a card change.

Read our full Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card review to learn more and apply today.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.