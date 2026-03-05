This Wells Fargo Card Is the Top All-Purpose Card of 2026

Published on March 5, 2026

Ryan Wilcox

By: Ryan Wilcox

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us.

Looking for one credit card to rule them all? If so, look no further: We think it's the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).

Motley Fool Money just named the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card the Best Overall Credit Card of 2026. That's because it earns 2% cash rewards on purchases, has an easy-to-earn welcome bonus, and comes with a $0 annual fee -- so basically everyone can get solid value from it, year after year.

Keep reading to learn why we love the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card so much.

Earn 2% cash rewards on purchases and $200 in cash rewards

They say that simplicity is the ultimate sophistication -- and if that's true, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is as sophisticated as they come.

With this card, you'll earn 2% cash rewards on purchases with no categories to memorize or spending caps to worry about. That's basically the highest flat rate you'll find on any card, which means you can confidently use the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card at most places you shop.

I landed the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card about a year ago, and it's been by far my most-used card ever since. In all, I put about $1,500 a month on my card, which means I'm earning $360 a year in cash rewards -- no ifs, ands, or buts.

Also, the welcome bonus is one of the lowest lifts I've seen on any card. Right now, you can land a $200 cash rewards bonus when you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. That's a super easy way to get your Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card journey off on the right foot.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
Credit Score

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Is the Wells Fargo Active Cash Card right for you?

We think the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a great fit for basically anyone's wallet. But you should definitely consider it if you:

  • Don't want to pay an annual fee.
  • Prefer cash rewards to travel rewards.
  • Want a simple, flat-rate option with no categories to memorize.
  • Are looking for one card that you can use for basically every purchase.

I see the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card as a great long-term option for most people. The only time I wouldn't recommend it is if you're currently working toward a big bonus on another card -- or if you really, really prefer travel rewards over cash rewards.

For everyone else, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is one of the biggest no-brainer cards out there.

Two other great cash rewards cards

Looking for a little more variety in your rewards -- while still landing a card that's super versatile? Here are two great picks.

1. Chase Freedom Unlimited®

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) is my other personal favorite cash back card, and for good reason. For no annual fee, I earn:

  • 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
  • 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
  • 1.5% cash back on all other purchases

The 1.5% flat rate isn't as high as the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card's 2% cash rewards on purchases. In exchange, though, I get 5% back on Chase Travel and 3% back on drugstores and restaurants -- a fair tradeoff if you travel or eat out a lot.

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Chase Freedom Unlimited®
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
Credit Score

Good/Excellent (670-850)

2. Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card

There's also the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card, which lets you choose how you rack up rewards. You'll earn:

  • 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice (3% back after that);
  • 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases
  • Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases

There is a spending cap to consider: The 6% and 2% rates apply to up to $2,500 in purchases each quarter in combined choice category, grocery stores, and wholesale clubs. After that, you'll get an unlimited 1% back on everything.

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
Bonus Offer

Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.

Credit Score

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Bank of America content updated on 2/12/26.

The list of "choice categories" includes:

  • Dining
  • Travel
  • Online shopping, streaming, cable, internet, and phone plans
  • Gas and EV charging stations
  • Drugstores and pharmacies
  • Home improvement and furnishings

Want to see more Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card alternatives? See our full list of the best cash back cards available now.

Our Research Expert

Ryan Wilcox
Ryan Wilcox is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, auto insurance, and other personal finance topics. Ryan has been writing about credit cards and savings since 2022. Before joining Motley Fool Money, he was a full-time writer at The Points Guy, where he focused on maximizing credit card rewards and travel strategies. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English and American History from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he also spent four years reporting for The Daily Tar Heel. With a background in both journalism and consumer finance, he brings a clear and thoughtful voice to money topics. Outside of work, Ryan is likely reading, writing, or updating his Letterboxd account.