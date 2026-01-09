This Wells Fargo Card's Bonus Could Be the Easiest You'll Make This Year

Looking for a credit card with a bonus that basically anyone can earn? I've got just the one for you, my favorite credit card available today -- the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).

With the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, you'll get a solid welcome bonus that's incredibly easy to earn, plus an earning structure that's just as simple: 2% cash rewards on every purchase, everywhere.

Want to find out more? Here's how easy it is to get value with the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card's bonus and earning rates.

Land an easy cash rewards bonus in just weeks

Right this moment, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is offering a $200 cash rewards bonus after you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

That's one of the lowest spending requirements I've seen on any card -- and you still have a full 3 months to earn it. Most people won't need anywhere near that long. Just spend $500 on everyday purchases, then watch your $200 in bonus cash automatically hit your account.

Wells Fargo rewards are super versatile, too. They can be redeemed as statement credits, direct deposits, gift cards, or travel. Rewards never expire, either, so you can wait and see how you want to use them.