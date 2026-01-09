This Wells Fargo Card's Bonus Could Be the Easiest You'll Make This Year
Looking for a credit card with a bonus that basically anyone can earn? I've got just the one for you, my favorite credit card available today -- the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).
With the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, you'll get a solid welcome bonus that's incredibly easy to earn, plus an earning structure that's just as simple: 2% cash rewards on every purchase, everywhere.
Want to find out more? Here's how easy it is to get value with the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card's bonus and earning rates.
Land an easy cash rewards bonus in just weeks
Right this moment, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is offering a $200 cash rewards bonus after you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
That's one of the lowest spending requirements I've seen on any card -- and you still have a full 3 months to earn it. Most people won't need anywhere near that long. Just spend $500 on everyday purchases, then watch your $200 in bonus cash automatically hit your account.
Wells Fargo rewards are super versatile, too. They can be redeemed as statement credits, direct deposits, gift cards, or travel. Rewards never expire, either, so you can wait and see how you want to use them.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
Rack up 2% on everything, plus pay no interest for a year
As mentioned, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card also has one of the simplest earning structures you can find. That's because it earns 2% cash rewards on all purchases -- no spending categories to memorize and no hoops to jump through. Just swipe and be confident you're getting a great return wherever you go.
Still not sold? The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card can help you pay off high-interest debt, too. It comes with a 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. (A regular ongoing 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after.)
Just keep in mind that you'll be charged a balance transfer fee for transferring balances to the card: 3% intro for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5%, min: $5.
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card has been a mainstay in my wallet for years now, and that's thanks to its total simplicity and the fact that it has no annual fee. If you want to start your Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card journey off with an easy welcome bonus, I suggest you apply today.
Want to earn 2% cash rewards on every purchase and pay down debt interest-free for a year? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card to apply now.
