Tired of Credit Card Rejections? Here's How to Get Approved
Getting denied for a credit card feels frustrating and, honestly, a little personal. But most of the time, it's not about you. It's about applying for the wrong card or missing a few key steps that can seriously boost your approval odds.
With a little prep, you can avoid another "no" and finally get the approval you're hoping for. Here's what to know before you apply, and how to give yourself the best shot at hearing "you're approved!"
1. Know your credit score before you apply
Every credit card is designed for a certain type of borrower. Some cards are meant for people with excellent credit. Others are built for beginners. If you don't know your score, you're basically guessing at which cards might fit.
You can check your score for free through Experian, and your bank may offer free credit scores as well. I personally use my Chase app -- it gives me a quick overview of what's helping or hurting my score, and that context matters. (Like when it told me my history was "good" but not "great" because my card wasn't old enough. Annoying, but helpful.)
2. Pick a card that matches your credit profile
This is where most rejections happen. People apply for premium rewards cards when their credit doesn't qualify yet. That mismatch almost guarantees a no.
If your score is still a work in progress, look for cards designed for fair credit or secured cards that require a deposit. These cards aren't flashy, but they're easier to get approved for, and they can help you build your way up to rewards cards.
Our best credit card recommendations of 2025
If you're using a debit card for your everyday spending, you could be missing out on hundreds or even thousands of dollars. Check out our recommendations for the cards that offer top-tier rewards.
|Offer
|Our Rating
|Welcome Offer
|Rewards Program
|APR
|Our Rating
|
Discover it® Cash Back
Apply Now for Discover it® Cash Back
On Discover's Secure Website.
|
5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for cash back on rotating categories
|Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
|1% - 5% Cashback Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
|
Intro:
Purchases: 0%, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months
Regular: 18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR
|
5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for cash back on rotating categories
|
Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card
Apply Now for Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
|
4.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for unlimited rewards on purchases
|25,000 points 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases
|1.5-3 points per dollar Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees, and your points don't expire as long as your account remains open. Earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through the Bank of America Travel Center.
|
Intro: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases. 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the intro APR offer ends, 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers will apply. A 3% fee for 60 days from account opening, then 4% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular: 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable)
|
4.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for unlimited rewards on purchases
|
Chase Freedom Unlimited®
Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited®
On Chase's Secure Website.
|
4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for cash back
|Earn $200 cash back Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
|1.5% - 5% cash back Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
|
Intro: 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular: 18.99% - 28.49% Variable
|
4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for cash back
3. Use prequalification tools
Before applying, see if you're prequalified. It takes a soft credit check (so no harm to your score), and it helps narrow down which cards you actually have a shot at getting.
Most major issuers offer this on their websites. You'll enter some basic info -- name, address, last four digits of your Social -- and see if any cards come up. It's not a guarantee, but if you see an offer, that's a good sign.
4. Lower your credit card balances (if you can)
Your credit utilization -- i.e., how much of your available credit you're using -- is a big factor in your score. Try to keep it under 30%, or under 10% if you really want to look responsible to lenders.
Even paying off a few hundred bucks before you apply can give your score a helpful boost.
5. Don't rush. Apply smart
Once you've found a card that fits your profile, apply online through the issuer's site. Have your personal info and income ready. And only apply for one card at a time -- too many applications can temporarily ding your score.
Bottom line
Applying for a credit card doesn't have to feel like a shot in the dark. With a little prep and the right card, you can turn a string of rejections into your first approval, and start unlocking the rewards and credit-building benefits that come with it.
We've reviewed hundreds of credit cards to find the ones that actually deliver -- whether you're rebuilding, starting fresh, or finally ready for rewards. Compare top picks side by side and find the one that fits you.
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. Motley Fool Money does not cover all offers on the market. Motley Fool Money is 100% owned and operated by The Motley Fool. Our knowledgeable team of personal finance editors and analysts are employed by The Motley Fool and held to the same set of publishing standards and editorial integrity while maintaining professional separation from the analysts and editors on other Motley Fool brands. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.
Motley Fool Money is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2025 Motley Fool Money. All rights reserved.