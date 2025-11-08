Tired of Tracking Categories? These 3 Cash Back Cards Just Work
Sick and tired of jumping through hoops to earn credit card rewards? I've got the solution for you: a flat-rate cash rewards card.
As the name suggests, flat-rate cards offer a solid "flat" rate on every purchase, no matter where you spend. Gone are the days of juggling dozens of cards with their own categories and earning rates.
Want to start earning? Here are three of my favorite flat-rate cash rewards cards available today.
1. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
For versatile, steady rewards no matter where you go, I recommend the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees). It's my personal go-to card, and for good reason: For no annual fee, you'll earn a straightforward 2% cash rewards on everything you buy. That's basically the best flat rate you'll find.
It comes with an easy-to-earn welcome offer, too: Right now, you can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus when you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
Finally, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card with 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 12 months from account opening on purchases; after that, a 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies. That's another solid plus if you're looking to save on existing debt or an upcoming purchase.
Looking to earn 2% cash rewards on everything you buy? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card to apply today.
2. Chase Freedom Unlimited®
Want to earn with some great bonus categories alongside a solid flat rate? Go with the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees). You'll earn:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back at drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
If you eat out as much as I do, the 3% rate on restaurants is super valuable. The 1.5% catch-all rate isn't as high as the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and others, but if you want a few solid bonus categories alongside a decent flat rate, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® is worth a look.
This card also has an intro APR offer to up its value. Get 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers; a 18.74% - 28.24% Variable APR applies after.
Want to earn 3% back every time you eat out? Read our full review of the Chase Freedom Unlimited® to apply today.
3. Citi Double Cash® Card
Finally, the Citi Double Cash® Card is another strong no-annual-fee option. You'll earn 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
The Citi Double Cash® Card doesn't have an introductory APR for purchases, but there is one for balance transfers: You'll get 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers. After that, a 17.74% - 27.74% (Variable) APR will apply, based on your creditworthiness.
It's got a similar welcome offer to the other cards, too: Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
Want to land an easy $200 bonus? Check out our full review of the Citi Double Cash® Card to apply today.
