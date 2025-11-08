Tired of Tracking Categories? These 3 Cash Back Cards Just Work

Sick and tired of jumping through hoops to earn credit card rewards? I've got the solution for you: a flat-rate cash rewards card.

As the name suggests, flat-rate cards offer a solid "flat" rate on every purchase, no matter where you spend. Gone are the days of juggling dozens of cards with their own categories and earning rates.

Want to start earning? Here are three of my favorite flat-rate cash rewards cards available today.

1. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

For versatile, steady rewards no matter where you go, I recommend the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees). It's my personal go-to card, and for good reason: For no annual fee, you'll earn a straightforward 2% cash rewards on everything you buy. That's basically the best flat rate you'll find.

It comes with an easy-to-earn welcome offer, too: Right now, you can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus when you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

Finally, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card with 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 12 months from account opening on purchases; after that, a 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies. That's another solid plus if you're looking to save on existing debt or an upcoming purchase.

