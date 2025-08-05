Transfer Debt and Pay 0% Interest for 21 Months With the Citi Simplicity® Card
Have credit card debt that's starting to feel like it's multiplying overnight? You're not alone. And there's actually a super straightforward way to hit pause on that interest.
The Citi Simplicity® Card, from our partner, gives you 0% intro APR for a whopping 21 months on Balance Transfers. That's almost two full years to pay down what you owe without interest piling up. No annual fee, no late fees, no penalty APR. Just a no-frills card that's built to help you get ahead.
This card doesn't try to be everything, it just quietly delivers on one of the longest 0% balance transfer windows out there.
0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers
Here's the big selling point. The Citi Simplicity® Card offers:
- 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers
- 0% intro APR for 12 months on Purchases
To qualify for the 0% intro APR on transferred balances, you'll need to make your transfer within the first four months of opening the card. After that, a 18.24% - 28.99% (Variable) APR will apply.
There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). This fee is considered pretty standard for these types of offers.
Still, the interest savings over nearly two years could far outweigh that fee, especially if you're carrying a balance with a high APR elsewhere.
Good/Excellent (670-850)


No late fees or penalty APR
Another feature that sets this card apart is it doesn't punish you for mistakes. If you miss a payment, you won't get hit with a late fee or a jacked-up penalty APR. That's almost unheard of in the credit card world.
You should still make payments on time to protect your credit score. But if life happens, it's nice to know Citi isn't going to make things worse.
What this card doesn't do
Just so you know: The Citi Simplicity® Card doesn't earn rewards. If your main goal is to earn cash back or points, there are better rewards card options. This card is for people focused on debt payoff or financing a large expense interest-free.
If you're looking for a long-term rewards strategy, you might pair this card with something like the Citi Double Cash® Card or the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) once your debt is under control.
Who should consider it
This is one of the best options on the market if you're serious about wiping out credit card debt. It's also a solid choice if you need to finance a big purchase and want some time to pay it off without interest.
It won't win any travel perks or cash back headlines, but it will help you save serious money on interest. And right now, with rates still sky-high, that's worth a lot. Apply for the Citi Simplicity® Card today (see rates and fees).
Our Research Expert
