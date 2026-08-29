Travel Prices Are Spiking. These 3 Cards Could Get You $250 to $750+ This Year

The average domestic flight ticket hit $428 in the first quarter of 2026, according to Motley Fool Money research. Prices climbed all year, and airlines aren't backing down heading into peak season.

Here's the good news. The right travel card turns part of that cost back into rewards you can spend on the trip. Whether you're still comparing flights or just want a new card to earn a welcome offer, the math works in your favor.

I've picked three cards for 2026, from a no-annual-fee starter to the premium card I carry myself. Each has unique perks that suit different traveler types.

1. Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card -- no annual fee and $250 to start

The Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card is the easiest way to start earning travel rewards without paying a fee. It earns unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on everyday purchases, and points never expire while your account is open. There are no foreign transaction fees, and it has an easy-to-earn welcome offer.

That combination earned it our award for the Best No Annual Fee Credit Card With Sign-Up Bonus for 2026.

Welcome offer: 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases.

The 1.5 points per dollar work out to 1.5% back toward travel on every purchase. Put $2,000 a month on the card and that's about $360 in travel rewards a year. Add the welcome offer on top and your first year clears about $610, with no annual fee to drag it down.

Who it's best for: Anyone new to travel rewards who wants simple earning and no annual fee. If you spend a couple thousand a month and don't want to track categories, this card is a great pick.