Travel Prices Are Spiking. These 3 Cards Could Save You $800+ This Year

Jet fuel prices in North America surged 98% year over year as of April 10, 2026, according to the IATA Jet Fuel Price Monitor -- and airlines are already under pressure to raise ticket prices as a result. The good news: Using the right travel credit card can offset a big chunk of that cost through welcome offers, everyday rewards, and built-in perks. Here are my three top picks right now. 1. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card -- for flexible travel rewards The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is one of the most beloved travel cards on the market. It earns strong rewards across travel and dining, comes loaded with travel protections, and carries a $95 annual fee. Welcome offer: Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Earning rates: 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3X on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries, 2X on all other travel purchases, 1X on all other purchases. Plus a 10% anniversary points boost each year. Travel perks: $50 annual hotel credit through Chase Travel

Trip cancellation and interruption insurance

Auto rental collision damage waiver

Lost luggage insurance

Complimentary DashPass (activate by 12/31/27) Who it's best for: Anyone who wants a well-rounded travel card that earns across multiple categories without a heavy annual fee. If you spend regularly on dining and travel and want flexible points you can transfer to airline and hotel partners, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card delivers serious value at a reasonable price.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Apply Now for Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: N/A Regular APR 19.24% - 27.49% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases 5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel Annual Fee $95 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. 75,000 bonus points Bottom Line This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value . Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Big sign-up bonus Travel rewards Dining rewards Flexible travel points Consumer and travel protections Annual fee Limited-time perks

Card Details Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠ 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year. Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more. Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders. Member FDIC



2. Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card -- for simple, unlimited earning The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is built around one simple idea: earn miles on everything, no category tracking required. Welcome offer: 75,000 Miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening Earning rates: Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day. Earn 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel. Travel perks: Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®

$50 experience credit on Lifestyle Collection hotel bookings

Transfer miles to 15+ travel loyalty programs

No foreign transaction fees Who it's best for: Anyone who wants a high-value welcome offer and a dead-simple earning structure. If you don't want to track bonus categories and just want every dollar you spend working toward your next trip, the Capital One Venture Card is a strong pick at a $95 annual fee (see rates and fees).

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card Apply Now for Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card On Capital One's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card On Capital One's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Bonus offer Earn 75,000 miles when you spend $4,000 in 3 months — that’s $750 toward travel with one of our top-rated cards! Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: N/A Regular APR 19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase. Earn unlimited 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel. 2X-5X miles Annual Fee $95 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. 75,000 Miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel) Bottom Line This is one of our favorite credit cards — period. The huge 75,000-mile bonus (worth $750 toward travel) is one of the highest we’ve seen for a card with just a $95 annual fee. We love the dead-simple yet lucrative rewards structure: unlimited 2X miles on every purchase you make, plus 5X on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, and up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®. Miles are easier to redeem than most travel cards with options like statement credits, travel bookings, or point transfers. Add it all up and it’s easy to see why this is one of the best (and most popular) travel cards available today. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Excellent sign-up bonus Unlimited miles on purchases Travel credit Multiple ways to use miles No foreign transaction fee Annual fee No 0% intro APR offer Low cash back redemption value

Card Details Enjoy a one-time bonus of 75,000 miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day Earn 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel Miles won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how many you can earn Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® Use your miles to get reimbursed for any travel purchase—or redeem by booking a trip through Capital One Travel Enjoy a $50 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Lifestyle Collection Transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs Top rated mobile app



3. Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card -- a premium card that practically pays for itself I'll be upfront: the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is my personal favorite right now. The $395 annual fee sounds steep until you look at what it actually includes. The card comes with a $300 annual travel credit through Capital One Travel and 10,000 bonus miles every anniversary (worth $100 toward travel). That's $400 in annual value before you factor in the welcome offer or earn a single mile. Welcome offer: Earn 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening -- worth $750 toward travel. Earning rates: Unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases. 5X on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel. 10X on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel. Travel perks: $300 annual travel credit through Capital One Travel

10,000 bonus miles every account anniversary ($100 in travel value)

Access to 1,300+ airport lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounges and participating Priority Pass locations

Up to $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®

$100 experience credit on Premier Collection hotel bookings

Transfer miles to 15+ travel loyalty programs Who it's best for: Anyone who travels regularly and wants a premium card that practically pays for itself. The annual benefits value easily justifies the fee (see rates and fees), and the lounge access alone is a game-changer if you spend any real time in airports. This card has already covered a ton of travel for my family this year -- and I'm not switching anytime soon.

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card Apply Now for Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card On Capital One's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Excellent (740-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card On Capital One's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Excellent (740-850) Intro APR Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: N/A Regular APR 19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel. Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases. 2X-10X miles Annual Fee $395 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel) Bottom Line If you want premium travel perks that easily justify their cost, this card delivers. You’ll get a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, plus 10,000 bonus miles every account anniversary (worth $100 toward travel) — perks that can offset the $395 annual fee. Earn a 75,000-mile sign-up bonus (worth $750 toward travel), unlimited 2X miles on everyday purchases, airport lounge access, and Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® credits, and you’ve got one of the strongest premium travel cards available today. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Big travel rewards bonus High rewards rate Travel credits Easy-to-use miles Annual fee Other card issuers have more valuable travel rewards

Card Details Earn 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel Receive a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options Get 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) every year, starting on your first anniversary Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases Enjoy access to 1,300+ lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge and Landing locations and participating Priority Pass™ lounges, after enrollment Use your Venture X miles to easily cover travel expenses, including flights, hotels, rental cars and more—you can even transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs Enjoy a $100 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Premier Collection Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® Top rated mobile app

