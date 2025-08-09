Turn Business Travel Into Free Flights With These 3 Cards

It's always nice when your business gives something back -- and what's better than free travel?

A friend of mine owns a local restaurant and charges nearly all of his business purchases to the right credit card. Over time, he's banked more than a million airline miles. And he uses them to fly him (and sometimes his close friends) to Hawaii a couple times a year.

If you want your business spending to earn travel rewards that actually feel rewarding, here are three standout credit cards worth checking out.

1. The Business Platinum Card® from American Express: Best for luxury travel

If you're regularly flying for business and want VIP treatment, The Business Platinum Card® from American Express is a powerhouse. I held the personal version of this Platinum card for a few years and loved all the perks.

You'll earn 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com, and 1.5X points on purchases at US construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year (terms apply). This adds up fast if you're spending on big business needs.

The real magic, though, is in how those Amex Membership Rewards points can be used. You can transfer them to 17 airline partners, which potentially gets higher redemption values (terms apply).

On top of that, it includes airline fee credits, lounge access, and hotel elite status (terms apply) -- all perks that make business travel more comfortable. It's not cheap, with a $695 annual fee (see rates and fees). But if you fly often, this business travel card earns its keep quickly.