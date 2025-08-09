Turn Business Travel Into Free Flights With These 3 Cards
It's always nice when your business gives something back -- and what's better than free travel?
A friend of mine owns a local restaurant and charges nearly all of his business purchases to the right credit card. Over time, he's banked more than a million airline miles. And he uses them to fly him (and sometimes his close friends) to Hawaii a couple times a year.
If you want your business spending to earn travel rewards that actually feel rewarding, here are three standout credit cards worth checking out.
1. The Business Platinum Card® from American Express: Best for luxury travel
If you're regularly flying for business and want VIP treatment, The Business Platinum Card® from American Express is a powerhouse. I held the personal version of this Platinum card for a few years and loved all the perks.
You'll earn 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com, and 1.5X points on purchases at US construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year (terms apply). This adds up fast if you're spending on big business needs.
The real magic, though, is in how those Amex Membership Rewards points can be used. You can transfer them to 17 airline partners, which potentially gets higher redemption values (terms apply).
On top of that, it includes airline fee credits, lounge access, and hotel elite status (terms apply) -- all perks that make business travel more comfortable. It's not cheap, with a $695 annual fee (see rates and fees). But if you fly often, this business travel card earns its keep quickly.
2. The New United℠ Business Card: Best airline cobranded card
If you're loyal to United (or even if you're just looking for an easy way to earn airline miles on business spending) The New United℠ Business Card (see rates and fees) is a smart and affordable pick.
The welcome offer is a huge draw. You can earn 100,000 bonus miles after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months. That's a huge head start toward free flights! And easily enough for a couple of domestic round trips, or a bigger redemption like snagging an international upgrade.
While you spend, you'll also earn 2X miles on United® purchases, dining including eligible delivery services, at gas stations, office supply stores, and on local transit and commuting, plus 1X on all other purchases. The earning categories fit perfectly with typical business expenses, making it easy to build up miles just by running your business as usual.
Even with a modest $150 annual fee, you'll get travel perks that punch above their weight. You'll receive a free first checked bag on United flights, priority boarding, and two United Club lounge passes every year. Those benefits alone can easily offset the card's cost, especially if you fly United a few times a year.
3. Sapphire Reserve for Business℠: Best for large spending
This newly launched Chase card is designed for business owners who want high-end travel perks and powerful rewards.
The Sapphire Reserve for Business℠ (see rates and fees) has more than $2,500 in annual value through travel credits, memberships, and other business benefits. Way more than enough to offset the $795 annual fee if you use the perks.
You'll earn 8x points on Chase Travel℠ for airline tickets, hotels, including The Edit℠, car rentals, cruises, activities and tours, 5x total points on Lyft rides through 9/30/27, 4x points on flights & hotels booked direct, 3x points on social media & search engine advertising, and 1x on everything else.
Those points can go even further when you redeem through Chase's new Points Boost offers, or transfer them to airline and hotel partners like United, Southwest, and Hyatt.
If your business already spends heavily on travel or advertising, this card can turn those expenses into serious travel rewards.
Which one suits your business?
The right card depends on how your business spends and how you like to travel.
- If you're constantly flying and value lounge access, hotel upgrades, and transferable points, The Business Platinum Card® from American Express gets you a luxury experience with strong mileage potential.
- If you're a regular United flyer that appreciates a modest annual fee, but several great travel perks, The New United℠ Business Card is a great fit. Take advantage of a free first checked bag on flights, priority boarding, and a huge welcome offer.
- For bigger spenders -- especially on travel or ads -- the Sapphire Reserve for Business℠ offers huge earning potential and over $2,500 in annual value. It's ideal if you want high-end rewards and don't mind a higher fee.
Whichever you choose, your everyday business expenses could be the key to your next free flight.
