Unlimited 3% Cash Back: This Is the Best Grocery Card for Families

If your grocery spending hits $1,000 a month or more, the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card is one of the best cards you could have. The card offers unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), with a $0 annual fee, no cap on earnings, and no rotating categories to manage (see rates and fees).

That's rare among cash back credit cards, especially ones that reward grocery shopping. And for busy families or anyone with a big grocery budget, these simple rewards could save you hundreds of dollars a year. Here's how.