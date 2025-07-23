Unlimited 3% Cash Back: This Is the Best Grocery Card for Families
If your grocery spending hits $1,000 a month or more, the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card is one of the best cards you could have. The card offers unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), with a $0 annual fee, no cap on earnings, and no rotating categories to manage (see rates and fees).
That's rare among cash back credit cards, especially ones that reward grocery shopping. And for busy families or anyone with a big grocery budget, these simple rewards could save you hundreds of dollars a year. Here's how.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Why the Capital One Savor stands out
The Capital One Savor beats many popular grocery cards, not because it has the highest possible earning rate, but because it delivers the most reliable long-term value. Take two top competitors:
- American Express® Gold Card: 4X points at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X); and at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X). Terms apply. Annual fee: $325. (See rates and fees.)
- Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express: 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions. Terms apply. Annual fee: $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.)
These cards offer extra benefits to help make up for their fees, like travel and dining credits or bonus spending rewards for restaurants and streaming.
But if your goal is to maximize grocery rewards, the Capital One Savor offers the most value, especially if you spend a lot on groceries.
Here's how much each card would earn someone who spends $1,000 a month ($12,000 a year) on groceries:
- Capital One Savor: $360
- Amex Gold Card: $155 after the $325 fee (based on estimated point value)
- Amex Blue Cash Preferred: $420 in the first year, but only $325 in following years due to the annual fee
Unlike the Amex cards, Capital One Savor's rewards rate doesn't go down once you hit a spending cap. You keep earning a flat 3% cash back on qualifying grocery purchases year-round.
Apply for the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card today (see rates and fees) and earn more on your next grocery run today.
Who should consider this card?
The Capital One Savor is a strong fit for families with high grocery bills -- and anyone who wants to avoid an annual fee.
It's also a great pick for those who prefer traditional cash back over credit card rewards. There's no need to worry about travel portals or how to get the most value out of your points -- you simply earn cash that can be used for anything.
One important note: Purchases at superstores like Walmart and Target don't qualify for the 3% grocery rewards, since they're not categorized as grocery stores. For best results, stick to dedicated grocery stores and supermarket chains like Kroger, Publix, and Safeway.
Maximize your grocery rewards with no annual fee
For families that spend heavily on groceries, the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card offers a simple way to save a lot of cash. With unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®) and no fees to eat into your rewards, it's one of the best grocery cards on the market. (See rates and fees.)
Apply now to start earning 3% cash back on every grocery run -- and keep more money in your pocket each month.
