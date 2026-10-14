Up to $250 in Cash and No Annual Fee: 3 of the Easiest Sign-Up Bonuses You Can Earn Now
I've been a sign-up bonus chaser for almost 10 years, and here's how I evaluate what an "easy" offer looks like.
First, I prefer cards with no annual fee. The stakes are much lower when you don't have to worry about fees.
Next, I run some quick math on the overall return on investment. Basically I take the bonus amount, divide it by the spending required, and read the result as my return. For example, spending $1,000 to earn a $250 bonus means I scored a 25% discount on that spending.
According to Motley Fool Money research, about 81% of card users stick with no-annual-fee cards. Every card below keeps your cost at zero while still paying you to use it.
1. Chase Freedom Flex has a boosted limited-time offer
The Chase Freedom Flex® (see rates and fees) has a boosted offer right now, resulting in a 50% payback on the required minimum spend.
You earn a $250 bonus after spending $500 in your first 3 months. Most households can easily reach that target, especially with the holidays fast approaching!
It also earns 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. The Q4 bonus category is grocery stores (excluding Walmart and Target), dining, and American Red Cross donations. Since the card already earns 3% on dining year-round, Q4 restaurant spending stacks to 7% back on dining until you hit the $1,500 cap. Just remember to activate by Dec. 14.
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Earn a $250 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- that's 50% back on your spend!
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.49% - 27.99% Variable
Rewards 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter! Plus, earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases.
5% cash back offer
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Limited Time Offer! Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening!
$250 bonus
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We love Chase Freedom Flex because it delivers big value with zero annual fee. You earn 5% in rotating categories, 1% on everything else, and one of the easiest welcome bonuses to qualify for -- currently $250 for a limited time. Add in the long 0% intro APR and it’s an easy yes if you want strong rewards without paying to carry the card.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Lucrative cash back program
- Long 0% intro APR
- No annual fee
- Purchase and travel protections
- No foreign transaction fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
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- Limited Time Offer! Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter!
- New Benefit! Earn rewards worldwide with no foreign transaction fees
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more
- 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.49% - 27.99%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Flex® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health - Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, real-time alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
2. Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card has huge first-year cash back potential
The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card pays a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening. That's a solid 20% return on that minimum spend.
But the welcome offer isn't the real prize here. For the first year, it doubles your choice-category rate from 3% to 6%. If you reach the full $2,500 quarterly cap with that 6% category, over the first year you'll earn $600 in cash back instead of the usual $300.
Just keep in mind that the spending cap is shared with the 2% bonus category as well, so you'll have to make sure to be intentional about your spending and only apply it to the 6% choice category in order to maximize your cash back.
I like this one because you pick the 6% category, whether that's gas, online shopping, or dining (among others). The default category is gas and EV charging (which is why it won Motley Fool Money's Best Credit Card for Gas award in 2026). But you can change the bonus category monthly to match where you spend most.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.74% - 27.74% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
17.74% - 27.74% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
1% - 6% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
$200 cash back
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This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America BofA Rewards™ member, this card will be even more valuable for you.Read Full Review
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- Competitive welcome bonus
- Bonus cash back in a category of your choice
- No annual fee
- Great intro & transfer APR offer
- Relationship rewards bonus
- Foreign transaction fee
- Limit on bonus cash back
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- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
- Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
- Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
- No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Turn daily purchases into everyday wins. Simply use your Customized Cash Rewards credit card for the things you already buy - from gifts to groceries - BofA Rewards™ members earn more cash back.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.74% - 27.74% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
3. Bank of America Travel Rewards pays you in flexible travel credit
The Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card won our Best No Annual Fee Credit Card With Sign-Up Bonus award for 2026. You earn 25,000 points (worth $250 travel credit) after $1,000 in spending in the first 90 days from account opening. That's about a 25% return.
The honest catch is that this reward isn’t straight cash back. You redeem the points as a statement credit for travel or dining, including takeout. So even without a trip on the horizon, a few dinners out can put the full $250 to use.
You also get no foreign transaction fees plus a flat 1.5 points per $1 spent on everyday purchases.
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Earn 25,000 bonus points when you spend just $1,000 in your first 90 days — that’s worth $250 toward travel with this favorite card!
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.74% - 27.74% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
17.74% - 27.74% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on everyday purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees and your points don't expire as long as your account remains open. Earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through BofA Travel.
1.5-3 points per dollar
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases
25,000 points (worth $250 travel credit)
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If you’re looking for a top travel card without an annual fee, this one is tough to beat. It offers a generous welcome bonus worth $250 after spending just $1,000 within 90 days of account opening, plus a simple yet valuable rewards structure: unlimited 1.5X points on all purchases and 3X points on travel booked through BofA Travel.
A 0% intro APR period of 15 billing cycles for both purchases and balance transfers (then 17.74% - 27.74% (Variable)) allows you to avoid interest for over a year – a very rare perk for a travel card. And while many travel cards charge hundreds of dollars in annual fees, this one charges $0 – making it one of our top value picks.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- No annual fee
- Competitive rewards rate on purchases
- Great intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers
- Limited ways to use points
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- 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases.
- Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on everyday purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees and your points don't expire as long as your account remains open.
- Earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through BofA Travel.
- Turn daily purchases into everyday wins. Simply use your Travel Rewards credit card for the things you already buy - from gifts to getaways - BofA Rewards™ members earn more points.
- Use your card to book your trip how and where you want - you're not limited to specific websites with blackout dates or restrictions.
- Redeem points for a statement credit to pay for travel or dining purchases, such as flights, hotel stays, car and vacation rentals, baggage fees, and also at restaurants, including takeout.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.74% - 27.74% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
How to decide which welcome offer is worth chasing
I run every welcome offer through two quick tests before I apply. The first is the return: the bonus amount divided by the spending target.
Funny thing, sometimes a smaller bonus with a low target beats a huge bonus you have to stretch to earn. Stretching is how people overspend and erase the gain -- and I never want to stress about not spending enough and missing the bonus.
The second test is about long-term fit. Ideally, I want to get cards that are truly valuable after the welcome offer is earned. The best ones also match how I already spend, and give me the most cash back or travel points for my natural budget.
Run both tests and the right card usually picks itself. To compare more of the current contenders, start with the best credit card welcome offers in 2026.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.