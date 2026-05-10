Up to $3,000 Toward Travel: The Chase Sapphire Reserve's Biggest Sign-Up Bonus Ever Is Here

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees) has been around for nearly a decade, and it's never had a better sign-up bonus than this.

For a limited time, new cardholders can earn 150,000 bonus points after spending $6,000 in the first 3 months. That's worth at least $1,500 toward travel -- and potentially $3,000 if you use Points Boost (more on that below).

If you've been on the fence about this premium travel card, there's never been a better time to apply.

What the bonus is actually worth

At face value, 150,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points are worth $1,500 ($0.01 per point) through the Chase Travel portal.

However, the card's Points Boost feature lets you redeem points at up to $0.02 each on select bookings. That means the sign-up bonus could be worth up to $3,000.

Note, however, that you need to hunt for Points Boost deals. They change all the time, and they skew toward "premium" bookings, like business-class flights and high-end hotels. So if you tend to book economy flights and mid-range hotels, don't bank on your sign-up bonus being worth a full $3,000.

Luckily, a bonus worth $1,500 is still one of the biggest you can get right now.