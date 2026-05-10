Up to $3,000 Toward Travel: The Chase Sapphire Reserve's Biggest Sign-Up Bonus Ever Is Here
The Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees) has been around for nearly a decade, and it's never had a better sign-up bonus than this.
For a limited time, new cardholders can earn 150,000 bonus points after spending $6,000 in the first 3 months. That's worth at least $1,500 toward travel -- and potentially $3,000 if you use Points Boost (more on that below).
If you've been on the fence about this premium travel card, there's never been a better time to apply.
What the bonus is actually worth
At face value, 150,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points are worth $1,500 ($0.01 per point) through the Chase Travel portal.
However, the card's Points Boost feature lets you redeem points at up to $0.02 each on select bookings. That means the sign-up bonus could be worth up to $3,000.
Note, however, that you need to hunt for Points Boost deals. They change all the time, and they skew toward "premium" bookings, like business-class flights and high-end hotels. So if you tend to book economy flights and mid-range hotels, don't bank on your sign-up bonus being worth a full $3,000.
Luckily, a bonus worth $1,500 is still one of the biggest you can get right now.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 27.99% Variable
Rewards Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases
8x points on Chase Travel℠, 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct, 3x points on dining, 1x points on all other purchases
Annual Fee
$795
Welcome Offer Earn 150,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
150,000 bonus points
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Chase Sapphire Reserve® earns its premium status. You’ll get a $300 annual travel credit, airport lounge access, and elevated rewards on travel and dining. Points are worth up to 2x on thousands of top booked hotels and flights with select airlines and hotels through Chase Travel, and the massive 150k sign-up bonus available right now makes it a strong pick if you’re comfortable with the higher annual fee.Read Full Review
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- Travel credits
- Airport lounge access
- Travel and dining rewards
- Welcome offer
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited-time benefits
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- Earn 150,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Get $3,000 in annual value with Sapphire Reserve.
- Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases
- $300 annual travel credit as reimbursement for travel purchases charged to your card each account anniversary year.
- Access over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide with a complimentary Priority Pass™ Select membership, plus every Chase Sapphire Lounge® by The Club with two guests. Plus, up to $120 towards Global Entry, NEXUS, or TSA PreCheck® every 4 years
- Get up to $150 in statement credits every six months for a maximum of $300 annually for dining at restaurants that are part of Sapphire Reserve Exclusive Tables.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Coverage, Lost Luggage Insurance, no foreign transaction fees, and more.
- Get complimentary Apple TV+, the exclusive streaming home of Apple Originals. Plus Apple Music — all the music you love, across all your devices. Subscriptions run through 6/22/27 — a value of $288 annually
- Member FDIC
Is the card worth it after year one?
The annual fee is $795 -- steep, but easily worth it if you use the credits and perks.
Here are the biggest ones:
- $300 travel credit, applied automatically to any travel purchases
- $500 hotel credit for stays at Chase's The Edit collection properties (two $250 credits per year; two-night minimum)
- $300 dining credit for Sapphire Exclusive Tables restaurants on OpenTable (two $150 credits per year)
- $300 StubHub credit (two $150 credits per year)
- $288 in Apple TV and Apple Music subscriptions
- $120 in Lyft credits (up to $10 per month)
- Airport lounge access, including over 1,300 lounges worldwide.
Plus, the card earns:
- 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠
- 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct
- 3x points on dining worldwide
Those rates are generous, even for a premium travel card.
Who the Chase Sapphire Reserve is right for
This card caters to people who like to travel, dine out, and go to live events. If you claim several of the credits every year, then you can earn the annual fee back at least twice over.
Lounge access alone is worth several hundred a year for people who use it often. If your home airport has a Chase Sapphire Lounge, even better (I've been to a couple, and they are swanky).
Want to claim this card's biggest-ever bonus before it's gone? Click here to learn more and apply for the Chase Sapphire Reserve® card today.
Chase Sapphire Reserve not for you? Check out this card instead
If you don't think the Chase Sapphire Reserve® is worth the $795 annual fee, then consider the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) instead.
Here are the highlights:
- $95 annual fee
- 75,000 bonus points (worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value) after you spend $5,000 within 3 months of account opening
- $50 annual hotel credit for stays purchased through Chase Travel
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
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Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
Apply Now for Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
On Chase's Secure Website.
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Best for travel and points transfers
|75,000 bonus points Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
|5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
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Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 19.24% - 27.49% Variable
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Best for travel and points transfers
You lose airport lounge access and the big statement credits -- but you also don't pay extra for them. The annual fee is very easy to justify, especially with the easy-to-claim $50 hotel credit. The sign-up bonus alone would cover the annual fee for about eight years.
If that sounds like a better fit for you, then click here to learn more and apply for the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. James McClenathen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, JPMorgan Chase, Lyft, and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.