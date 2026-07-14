Up to 300,000 Bonus Points: Best Business Card Welcome Offers Available Now

Want to land a $1,000 cash bonus on a no-annual-fee card? Or are you down to chase up to 300,000 points on a premium travel card? If so, a new business credit card could be just what you want.

Right now, the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees), Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees), and The Business Platinum Card® from American Express are running some of their best offers in years. Which one makes sense for you? That depends on how much you spend and how you want to save.

Here are three great business card welcome bonus offers available now.

1. Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card: Get $1,000 cash back and 1.5% on every purchase

Right now, the Chase Ink Business Unlimited is offering $1,000 in bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months. That's the best welcome offer this card has ever run, a good bit above its usual $750 bonus.

The card also earns a flat 1.5% cash back on every purchase for no annual fee, with no caps to track and no bonus categories to memorize. That matters if your spending is spread across a lot of different vendors, instead of concentrated in one or two areas.

For my money, this card is the easy choice for the business owner who values simplicity. I recently applied for it myself, actually. You don't need an LLC to get it, either -- freelancers and side hustlers qualify too.