Up to 300,000 Bonus Points: Best Business Card Welcome Offers Available Now
Want to land a $1,000 cash bonus on a no-annual-fee card? Or are you down to chase up to 300,000 points on a premium travel card? If so, a new business credit card could be just what you want.
Right now, the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees), Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees), and The Business Platinum Card® from American Express are running some of their best offers in years. Which one makes sense for you? That depends on how much you spend and how you want to save.
Here are three great business card welcome bonus offers available now.
1. Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card: Get $1,000 cash back and 1.5% on every purchase
Right now, the Chase Ink Business Unlimited is offering $1,000 in bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months. That's the best welcome offer this card has ever run, a good bit above its usual $750 bonus.
The card also earns a flat 1.5% cash back on every purchase for no annual fee, with no caps to track and no bonus categories to memorize. That matters if your spending is spread across a lot of different vendors, instead of concentrated in one or two areas.
For my money, this card is the easy choice for the business owner who values simplicity. I recently applied for it myself, actually. You don't need an LLC to get it, either -- freelancers and side hustlers qualify too.
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NEW: Earn
$750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first four months after account opening.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 24.74% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening.
Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back
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This is one of the easiest ways to turn business spending into real cash back. Earn unlimited 1.5% on every purchase, plus a limited-time $1,000 welcome bonus to boost your rewards right away. With no annual fee, 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases, and free employee cards, it’s a low-maintenance card that delivers big value from day one.Read Full Review
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- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Competitive cash back rate
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free employee cards
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn
$750$1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
- No Annual Fee
- Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- Earn rewards faster with employee cards at no additional cost. Set individual spending limits for greater control.
- Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases
- With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- Member FDIC
- Earn
2. Ink Business Cash® Credit Card: An identical $1,000 bonus, with tons of bonus categories
The Chase Ink Business Cash has an identical welcome offer to the Chase Ink Business Unlimited: $1,000 back after $8,000 in purchases in 4 months, also for no annual fee. The difference is how you earn along the way.
The Chase Ink Business Cash pays 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year, plus 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year. Everything else earns 1%.
If your business runs up real bills in those bonus categories, the Chase Ink Business Cash can out-earn the flat-rate Chase Ink Business Unlimited by a wide margin. Also, both cards' cash back can be converted to Chase Ultimate Rewards points if you also hold the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve®, or Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card.
If those bonus categories sound good to you, I say go with the Chase Ink Business Cash to really rack up rewards.
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NEW: Earn
$750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first four months after account opening.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 24.74% Variable
Rewards Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year. Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.
Earn 5% cash back in select business categories
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
Earn
$750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening.
Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back
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If your business spends at office supply stores or on telecom, this card can pay off fast. Earn 5% cash back in those categories (on up to $25,000 yearly), plus 2% on gas and dining (on up to $25,000 yearly). With a limited-time $1,000 welcome bonus and no annual fee, it can outpace flat-rate cards when you maximize its 5% rewards.Read Full Review
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- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Office supply store rewards
- Internet, cable, and phone service rewards
- 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Low caps on bonus categories
- No balance transfer offer
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn
$750$1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening
- Earn 5% cash back at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year on the first $25,000 in combined spend
- Earn 2% cash back on dining and gas each account anniversary year on the first $25,000 spent in combined spend.
- Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.
- Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- As a Chase cardmember, you’ll be automatically checked for a credit line increase at least every 6 months.
- Complimentary three-month lnstacart+ membership.
- No Annual Fee
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Member FDIC
- Earn
3. The Business Platinum Card® from American Express: With thousands in perks
Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 300,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $20,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.
That means you could potentially land the biggest welcome bonus offer this card has ever had, though the exact number varies by applicant.
This card carries an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), so it's definitely not a fit for casual spenders. But you'll enjoy thousands of dollars in annual perks, including:
- Up to $600 a year in hotel credits (THC requires a minimum two night stay)
- Up to $360 a year in Indeed credits
- A $250 annual Adobe credit
- Up to $209 a year in CLEAR+ credits
- Up to $200 a year in Hilton credits
- Up to $200 a year in airline fee credits
- Up to $150 a year in Dell credits, plus an additional $1,000 statement credit if you spend $5,000 or more at Dell in a calendar year
- Up to $120 a year in credits for wireless phone services
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
If you're a frequent business traveler, or just a big spender, the Amex Business Platinum Card can pay you back in spades. Just make sure you're doing enough to justify a good chunk of the perks and earn the massive welcome bonus offer.
On American Express's Secure Website.
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On American Express's Secure Website.
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
17.74% - 28.49% Variable
Rewards • 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com • 2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus. • 1X points on other eligible purchases
1X - 5X points
Annual Fee
$895
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 300,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $20,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 300,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
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If business travel is a priority, this card brings premium rewards and perks. Earn 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com, plus 2X on eligible purchases of $5,000 or more. With access to 1,550+ lounges, annual travel credits, and TSA PreCheck/Global Entry fee credit, frequent flyers can easily offset the $895 fee and enjoy more comfort on the road. (Terms apply.)
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- Versatile rewards points
- Huge welcome offer
- Airport lounge access
- Complimentary elite statuses
- Tons of statement credits
- High annual fee
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- As High As 300,000 points. Find Out Your Offer. You may be eligible for as high as 300,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $20,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
- The American Express Global Lounge Collection® can provide an escape at the airport. With complimentary access to more than 1,550 airport lounges across 140 countries and counting, you have more airport lounge options than any other credit card company on the market as of 07/2025.
- See how you can unlock over $4,000 in business and travel value annually after meeting qualifying spend thresholds on the Business Platinum Card. Terms apply.
- Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually for up to a total of $600 in statement credits per calendar year on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection bookings through American Express Travel using the Business Platinum Card®. The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- No Preset Spending Limit: The spending limit on the Business Platinum Card is flexible, so unlike a traditional credit card with a set limit, the amount you can spend adapts based on factors such as your purchase, payment and credit history.
- Make the Business Platinum Card® work even harder for you. Hilton for Business members get up to $200 back per calendar year when you make an eligible purchase at Hilton properties across the globe. Gift cards are not an eligible purchase. Benefit enrollment required.
- Fly like a pro with a $200 Airline Fee Credit. Select one qualifying airline to receive up to $200 back per year on baggage fees and other incidentals.
- Use the Business Platinum Card and get up to $209 back per calendar year on your CLEAR+ Membership (subject to auto-renewal).
- Maximize your time away with Fine Hotels + Resorts through Amex Travel™.
- Enroll and get up to $150 in statement credits on U.S purchases directly with Dell Technologies on the Business Platinum Card and an additional $1,000 statement credit after you spend $5,000 or more on that same Card per calendar year.
- Enroll and get up to $300 in statement credits per calendar year on U.S. purchases of ChatGPT Business* on the Business Platinum Card. *Subject to auto-renewal.
- Enroll and get a $250 statement credit after you spend $600 or more on U.S. purchases directly with Adobe per calendar year on the Business Platinum Card.
- Get up to $90 in statement credits quarterly for purchases with Indeed on the Business Platinum Card. That’s up to $360 back per year. Enrollment required.
- Get up to $10 in statement credits per month for wireless telephone service purchases made directly with a wireless provider in the U.S. on the Business Platinum Card. That’s up to $120 back per year. Enrollment required.
- 2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus.
- 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels on AmexTravel.com
- 1X points on other eligible purchases
- Terms Apply.
Which business card bonus should you chase?
If you want a massive bonus for no annual fee and don't want to overthink your spending, the Chase Ink Business Unlimited or Chase Ink Business Cash are both fantastic options. Go with the Chase Ink Business Cash if you spend a lot on office supplies, internet, gas, and dining, and the Chase Ink Business Unlimited if you don't.
Or: If you run a business with real travel expenses and can comfortably spend $20,000 in 3 months, the Amex Business Platinum Card's welcome bonus offer dwarfs the competition. Thousands of dollars in annual perks don't hurt, either.
Whichever direction you're leaning, though, it's worth comparing offers against our full list of the best business cards to find the one for you today.
FAQs
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Generally, no -- cash back or points earned by meeting a spending requirement aren't taxable. The IRS treats these bonuses as a rebate on purchases, not income.
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You don't need an LLC or formal business entity to apply. Freelancers, independent contractors, and side hustlers all qualify, as long as you're earning income from some kind of business activity.
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Applying triggers a hard inquiry on your personal credit report, which can cause a small, temporary dip. Chase and Amex typically report account activity to business bureaus rather than personal ones, so ongoing use usually won't show up on your personal credit.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express, JPMorgan Chase, and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, click here