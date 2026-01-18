Up to 6% Cash Back: This Bank of America Card Is One of the Best Cash Back Cards Now
If you're spending hundreds each month on everyday stuff like gas, groceries, or online shopping, you might as well get rewarded for it.
The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is a top pick in 2026 because it does something most cards don't: it gives you the power to choose where you earn the most cash back.
This isn't a bland, one-size-fits-all card. It's built for easy customization so each person can earn the highest rewards for their spending. Oh, and there is no annual fee!
Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice
With the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card, each month you can choose the spending category that earns 6% cash back for the first year (then 3% after).
Basically it lets you align your rewards with your real-world budget. You can choose categories like dining, travel, online shopping, or gas stations -- whatever you want high rewards on.
Here's how the ongoing rewards work:
- 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice (3% cash back after the first year from account opening in your choice category)
- 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
You can change your bonus category every month through your Bank of America dashboard or mobile app. And if you forget, whatever you picked the previous month simply rolls over.
Important note: The 6% and 2% rewards apply to your first $2,500 in combined purchases per quarter across your chosen category and grocery/wholesale spend. Once you hit that cap, those purchases earn 1% until the next quarter starts.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice: gas and EV charging stations; online shopping, including cable, internet, phone plans and streaming; dining; travel; drug stores and pharmacies; or home improvement and furnishings. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
1% - 6% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
$200 cash back
This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, this card will be even more valuable for you.Read Full Review
- Competitive welcome bonus
- Bonus cash back in a category of your choice
- No annual fee
- Great intro & transfer APR offer
- Relationship rewards bonus
- Foreign transaction fee
- Limit on bonus cash back
- Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice: gas and EV charging stations; online shopping, including cable, internet, phone plans and streaming; dining; travel; drug stores and pharmacies; or home improvement and furnishings. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
- Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
- With the Bank of America Preferred Rewards® program, members can earn 25%-75% more cash back on every purchase. That means the 3% choice category could go up to 3.75%-5.25%. The Preferred Rewards bonus is not applied to the 3% first-year bonus.
- No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
- This online only offer may not be available if you leave this page or if you visit a Bank of America financial center. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Easy-to-earn welcome bonus offer for getting started
New cardholders can unlock a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
That's a straightforward bonus with a low spending requirement.
Just remember to start using the card right away when you receive it so the bonus can be posted as early as possible.
0% intro APR = extra breathing room
Rewards aside, this card is actually one of our top 0% intro APR credit cards.
It offers 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for your first 15 billing cycles. After that, a 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable) APR applies, depending on creditworthiness.
If you've got high-interest debt on another credit card, you could save hundreds (or thousands) by doing a balance transfer. There is a balance transfer fee of 3% for 60 days from account opening, then 4%, but it's usually worth it if you're saving on over a year in interest.
A great card for high rewards in 2026
The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is made to fit your individual spending profile. And as things change over time, you can switch the category that rewards you most.
And with no annual fee and an easy-to-earn welcome offer, it's a great deal for 2026 -- and beyond.
Want to dig deeper? Read our full review of the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card here and apply today.
Our Research Expert