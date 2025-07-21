Up to 6% Cash Back: This Bank of America Card Is One of the Best Cash Back Cards Now

Here's what to know about this lucrative first-year bonus.

With this offer, you can earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. That means you'll get one of the highest cash back rates on the market -- in whichever category you want .

The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is one of the most valuable cash back cards available right now -- especially with its new first-year bonus.

This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, this card will be even more valuable for you.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice, 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category and 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs up to the quarterly maximum.

Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 18.24% - 28.24% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor.

Choose how you earn your 6% back

Stick with me now, because this card's rewards are confusing on paper (but simple in practice).

All purchases outside those two categories earn 1% cash back, too.

Now for the really good part: Your bonus category options.

Gas and EV charging stations

Online shopping, streaming, cable, internet, and phone plans

Dining

Travel

Drugstores and pharmacies

Home improvement and furnishings

You can change your category each month through the Bank of America website or mobile app. If you don't make a change, your last selection stays active.

Lastly, you'll also qualify for the usual welcome offer of $200 cash back after making $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening -- a nice cherry on top.

Ready to start earning up to 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice? Apply for the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card now.

Preferred Rewards members earn even more

If you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards® member, you can get even more cash back. Depending on your tier, you'll get a 25% to 75% bonus on every purchase.

Here's what that could mean:

Your 3% category could go up to 3.75% to 5.25% (after the first-year bonus ends)

Your 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs could rise to 2.50%-3.50%

Your base 1% on all other purchases could go up to 1.25%-1.75%

The first-year bonus isn't eligible for the Preferred Rewards boost, but you'll still be set up for the long run if you're a Bank of America member.

Get it all with no annual fee and 0% intro APR

Last but not least: This card charges a $0 annual fee and comes with 0% intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days and 15 billing cycles on purchases. After that, a 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable) APR applies.

This means it's also a great choice for financing big purchases or paying off transferred debt. If you're looking for a versatile cash back credit card with a lucrative first-year bonus, you can't go wrong with the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card.

What are you waiting for? Apply for the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card now to rack up rewards in the category of your choice today.