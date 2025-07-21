Up to 6% Cash Back: This Bank of America Card Is One of the Best Cash Back Cards Now
The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is one of the most valuable cash back cards available right now -- especially with its new first-year bonus.
With this offer, you can earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. That means you'll get one of the highest cash back rates on the market -- in whichever category you want.
Here's what to know about this lucrative first-year bonus.
Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.
-
This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, this card will be even more valuable for you.Read Full Review
-
- Competitive welcome bonus
- Bonus cash back in a category of your choice
- No annual fee
- Great intro & transfer APR offer
- Relationship rewards bonus
- Foreign transaction fee
- Limit on bonus cash back
-
- New offer! Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice: gas and EV charging stations; online shopping, including cable, internet, phone plans and streaming; dining; travel; drug stores and pharmacies; or home improvement and furnishings. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
- Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
- With the Bank of America Preferred Rewards® program, members can earn 25%-75% more cash back on every purchase. That means the 3% choice category could go up to 3.75%-5.25%. The Preferred Rewards bonus is not applied to the 3% first-year bonus.
- No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 18.24% - 28.24% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
- This online only offer may not be available if you leave this page or if you visit a Bank of America financial center. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Choose how you earn your 6% back
Stick with me now, because this card's rewards are confusing on paper (but simple in practice).
Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice, 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category and 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs up to the quarterly maximum.
All purchases outside those two categories earn 1% cash back, too.
Now for the really good part: Your bonus category options.
- Gas and EV charging stations
- Online shopping, streaming, cable, internet, and phone plans
- Dining
- Travel
- Drugstores and pharmacies
- Home improvement and furnishings
You can change your category each month through the Bank of America website or mobile app. If you don't make a change, your last selection stays active.
Lastly, you'll also qualify for the usual welcome offer of $200 cash back after making $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening -- a nice cherry on top.
Ready to start earning up to 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice? Apply for the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card now.
Preferred Rewards members earn even more
If you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards® member, you can get even more cash back. Depending on your tier, you'll get a 25% to 75% bonus on every purchase.
Here's what that could mean:
- Your 3% category could go up to 3.75% to 5.25% (after the first-year bonus ends)
- Your 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs could rise to 2.50%-3.50%
- Your base 1% on all other purchases could go up to 1.25%-1.75%
The first-year bonus isn't eligible for the Preferred Rewards boost, but you'll still be set up for the long run if you're a Bank of America member.
Get it all with no annual fee and 0% intro APR
Last but not least: This card charges a $0 annual fee and comes with 0% intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days and 15 billing cycles on purchases. After that, a 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable) APR applies.
This means it's also a great choice for financing big purchases or paying off transferred debt. If you're looking for a versatile cash back credit card with a lucrative first-year bonus, you can't go wrong with the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card.
What are you waiting for? Apply for the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card now to rack up rewards in the category of your choice today.
