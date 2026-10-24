Using Your Debit Card for Gas? You're Leaving Hundreds on the Table
Filling up my minivan in West Los Angeles yesterday cost me almost $120 -- that's about 20 gallons at roughly $6 each. Ouch. And that's the cheapest pump near me right now!
The first reason I always use a credit card at gas stations is cash back. Getting any discount whatsoever takes the sting off of today's ridiculous prices.
The second reason I use a credit card (over a debit card) is because gas stations are prime grounds for card skimmers. And credit cards have better fraud protection vs. debit.
What paying with debit at the pump actually costs you
Most debit cards don't come with rewards programs. So you earn $0 cash back when you buy gas -- or anything else for that matter.
A good rewards credit card however can set you up with cash back, points, or miles for buying things you were going to buy anyway.
And gas isn't cheap right now. The national average is about $4.30 a gallon this fall, according to Motley Fool Money research. Where I live in California, it's closer to $6.
Let's run the numbers on my minivan. I only fill up about once a month, so that's roughly $1,440 a year on gas. On debit, I earn nothing. On a card paying 3% back, that's about $43 back a year.
Plenty of LA commuters drive way more than I do. Let's say you fill up weekly, you'd spend about $6,240 a year on gas. You'd end up earning about $187 back on that same 3% card.
|A Year of Gas
|Debit Card
|3% Gas Rewards Card
|A single $120 fill-up
|$0 back
|$3.60 back
|Once a month (~$1,440)
|$0 back
|~$43 back
|Every week (~$6,240)
|$0 back
|~$187 back
Add groceries and everyday spending to the right card, and "a few bucks here and there" in rewards actually becomes hundreds a year. That's real money you're tipping to your bank for using a debit card vs. a credit card.
Debit cards don't give you a credit card's safety net
If someone hacks your debit card, they can pull real money right out of your checking account. Scary!
Credit fraud stings differently because it's the bank's money stolen -- not your personal cash.
Gas pumps are a favorite target for card "skimmers." These are little devices that crooks hide on card readers to steal your info. It's so common that the FBI estimates skimming costs consumers and banks more than $1 billion a year.
If a skimmer grabs your credit card, federal law caps your liability at $50, and most issuers charge you nothing. But if it grabs your debit card, the thief spends money straight out of your account while you wait on the bank to investigate.
The best gas credit card I'd recommend right now
For a gas-heavy budget, check out the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card. It earned our award for the Best Credit Card for Gas for 2026.
This card earns 3% cash back in a single category you choose (and gas is the default). You also get 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases, plus 1% on everything else. But for the first year, that choice bonus category is boosted to 6% cash back.
One catch: the 3% (first-year 6%) and 2% rates apply to the first $2,500 in combined spending each quarter, then drop to 1%.
For most drivers, that cap is plenty. And since there's no annual fee, it doesn't cost you anything. You could literally use this card for gas purchases only, and still come out way ahead.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.74% - 27.74% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
17.74% - 27.74% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
1% - 6% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
$200 cash back
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This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America BofA Rewards™ member, this card will be even more valuable for you.Read Full Review
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- Competitive welcome bonus
- Bonus cash back in a category of your choice
- No annual fee
- Great intro & transfer APR offer
- Relationship rewards bonus
- Foreign transaction fee
- Limit on bonus cash back
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- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
- Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
- Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
- No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Turn daily purchases into everyday wins. Simply use your Customized Cash Rewards credit card for the things you already buy - from gifts to groceries - BofA Rewards™ members earn more cash back.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.74% - 27.74% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Make your next fill-up pay you back
The $120 fill-up for my minivan is going to sting either way -- gas is gas.
But paying with debit means I eat the pain and get nothing for it -- and have a higher fraud risk.
Using a cash back gas card buys me the same gas, but actually earns money and shields my checking account from pump skimmers.
Compare all of today's best gas and grocery credit cards, and start getting paid to do something you already do every week.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresBank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.