Using Your Debit Card for Gas? You're Leaving Hundreds on the Table

Filling up my minivan in West Los Angeles yesterday cost me almost $120 -- that's about 20 gallons at roughly $6 each. Ouch. And that's the cheapest pump near me right now!

The first reason I always use a credit card at gas stations is cash back. Getting any discount whatsoever takes the sting off of today's ridiculous prices.

The second reason I use a credit card (over a debit card) is because gas stations are prime grounds for card skimmers. And credit cards have better fraud protection vs. debit.

What paying with debit at the pump actually costs you

Most debit cards don't come with rewards programs. So you earn $0 cash back when you buy gas -- or anything else for that matter.

A good rewards credit card however can set you up with cash back, points, or miles for buying things you were going to buy anyway.

And gas isn't cheap right now. The national average is about $4.30 a gallon this fall, according to Motley Fool Money research. Where I live in California, it's closer to $6.

Let's run the numbers on my minivan. I only fill up about once a month, so that's roughly $1,440 a year on gas. On debit, I earn nothing. On a card paying 3% back, that's about $43 back a year.

Plenty of LA commuters drive way more than I do. Let's say you fill up weekly, you'd spend about $6,240 a year on gas. You'd end up earning about $187 back on that same 3% card.