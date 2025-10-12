Vacation Prices Have Doubled Since 2022 -- Here Are 4 Ways to Fight Back

Vacations aren't cheap anymore, full stop. But that doesn't mean they're out of reach.

According to Motley Fool Money's latest travel research, the average vacation in 2025 costs $7,249, up more than double from 2022. International trips now top $9,900. But behind those numbers is a bigger story: travelers are adapting. They're finding ways to make the same trips cost less, go further, and still feel like an escape.

1. Start by earning your way there

If you haven't looked into a travel credit card lately, it's one of the easiest ways to fight back against higher prices. The right card can offset airfare, hotels, and dining through points, miles, or cash back rewards.

I've seen more travelers this year booking entire flights just on accumulated rewards, especially when pairing a general travel card with an airline or hotel partner. Beyond that, perks like free checked bags, airport lounge access, and trip-delay protection can save hundreds before you've even landed.

The key: choose a card that matches your habits. If you mostly spend on groceries and gas, pick one that rewards everyday categories. If you travel often, go for flexible points you can transfer to airlines or hotels when rates spike.

2. Play the timing game

Our research shows airfare and lodging are still the biggest budget items, but timing can make all the difference. Traveling mid-week instead of weekends often cuts flight prices by 15% to 25%. Off-season travel -- say, May instead of July, or early fall instead of peak summer -- can trim lodging costs by a third.

Airfare comparison tools and flexible-date searches can help you spot these hidden dips automatically.

3. Rethink where you stay

Hotels now make up roughly 40% of vacation spending, but they're not your only option. Short-term rentals, boutique hotels, or even "work-cation" setups with discounted weekly rates can stretch your budget without sacrificing comfort.

Many travelers also book a mix, splurging for one or two high-end nights, then staying budget-friendly elsewhere. It's an easy way to make the trip feel upgraded without overspending.

4. Keep your cash flow flexible

The average daily cost of a mid-range trip is now $325, but most of that is discretionary: food, entertainment, and convenience. Using high-yield savings accounts for vacation funds or prepaid travel budgets can keep you from dipping into credit or paying last-minute surcharges.

Think of it as automating your next break: set up monthly transfers into a dedicated savings account, then use a travel card to pay and redeem strategically.

Stop paying full-price for travel

Yes, vacation prices have doubled since 2022, but smart travelers aren't doubling their budgets. They're using tools that turn rising costs into new opportunities.

If you're ready to travel smarter, start by comparing the best travel credit cards available now. The right card can help you earn rewards faster, unlock valuable perks, and make your next getaway feel a lot closer, and a lot cheaper, than the national average.