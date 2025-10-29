Want a $50K+ Credit Limit? Check Out These 3 Cards

When I opened my new Prime Visa (see rates and fees), I nearly fell out of my chair: a $50,000 credit limit.

I'll never spend that much (unless Amazon adds real estate to Prime Day), but it's still wild to see that kind of ceiling on a single card.

If you have excellent credit and solid income, limits like that aren't out of reach. Here are three cards known for serious spending power.

1. Prime Visa

This is my newest card, and the one that gave me that jaw-dropping $50,000 limit.

The Prime Visa has no annual fee (you just need a Prime membership) and it's tailor-made for heavy Amazon spenders. You'll earn 5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership.

Even if you don't hit a five-figure limit right away, the Prime Visa has the potential to grow with you, especially if your income and payment history are strong.

Current welcome offer: Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members.

If you shop on Amazon regularly, this one's a no-brainer. It's like getting an instant 5% discount on all your Amazon, Whole Foods, and Chase Travel purchases.