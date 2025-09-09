Want to Fly to Japan for Free? Check Out These 3 Credit Cards

Ready to book your next intercontinental getaway?

The best luxury travel cards offer thousands of dollars in first-year value, from premium perks and rewards to big welcome bonuses. A few of them can even cover a round-trip flight from the U.S. to Japan, which costs less than $1,000 in most cases.

Here are three of the best travel cards on the market -- and how you can use them for your next big trip.

1. The Platinum Card® from American Express

The Amex Platinum Card's current welcome offer is sky-high: You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.

With each point worth at least $0.01 when redeemed through Amex Travel, and potentially more if you transfer your points to one of Amex's partners, that bonus could be huge – more than enough to cover an international flight.

For a $695 annual fee (see rates and fees), you'll also get over $1,500 in annual statement credits, including:

$200 in airline fee credits

$200 in annual hotel credits

$200 in annual Uber Cash

A $199 annual Clear Plus credit

Terms apply; enrollment may be required

Throw in access to over 1,400 airport lounges, including Priority Pass lounges and American Express® Centurion Lounges (terms apply), and you're looking at some fantastic travel perks.

Want a welcome bonus potentially worth a flight to Japan and then some? Read our full review of the Amex Platinum Card now to get started.