Want to Pause Interest Charges? This Is the Best 0% Intro APR Card for 2026

A friend of mine just admitted to me that she went a little overboard during the holidays. Between gifts, flights, and a last-minute splurge on a fancy espresso machine, she's now staring at over $2,000 in credit card debt -- and she's paying 20%+ interest on it.

She's pretty stressed. But I told her it's not the end of the world because there's a simple way to press pause on interest charges. Just move that balance to a 0% intro APR card and pay it off over time.

Right now, our favorite option is the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees), and here's why it's a winner.

Almost two full years of no interest

A lot of credit cards cap their intro APR offer at 12-15 months. That's decent and could probably work in my friend's situation honestly.

But the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card stretches that and offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. A regular ongoing 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies at the end of the intro period.

That's nearly two years without a single cent of interest, which means a quicker payoff time to become debt-free.

Here's why it matters:

You can transfer a chunk of debt and give yourself breathing room to pay it off in manageable monthly chunks.

You avoid the compounding pain of high-interest charges that make progress feel impossible.

You get peace of mind, knowing exactly how long you have to knock that balance out.

Heads up: Balance transfers need to be completed within 120 days of account opening to qualify for the full intro period.