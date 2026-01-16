Want to Pause Interest Charges? This Is the Best 0% Intro APR Card for 2026

A friend of mine just admitted to me that she went a little overboard during the holidays. Between gifts, flights, and a last-minute splurge on a fancy espresso machine, she's now staring at over $2,000 in credit card debt -- and she's paying 20%+ interest on it.

She's pretty stressed. But I told her it's not the end of the world because there's a simple way to press pause on interest charges. Just move that balance to a 0% intro APR card and pay it off over time.

Right now, our favorite option is the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees), and here's why it's a winner.

Almost two full years of no interest

A lot of credit cards cap their intro APR offer at 12-15 months. That's decent and could probably work in my friend's situation honestly.

But the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card stretches that and offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. A regular ongoing 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies at the end of the intro period.

That's nearly two years without a single cent of interest, which means a quicker payoff time to become debt-free.

Here's why it matters:

  • You can transfer a chunk of debt and give yourself breathing room to pay it off in manageable monthly chunks.
  • You avoid the compounding pain of high-interest charges that make progress feel impossible.
  • You get peace of mind, knowing exactly how long you have to knock that balance out.

Heads up: Balance transfers need to be completed within 120 days of account opening to qualify for the full intro period.

A $5,000 balance transfer example: Save $1,000 on interest

The average American is holding more credit card debt than my friend. So here's a quick scenario showing what the numbers look like with a higher balance.

Let's say you're carrying a $5,000 balance on a credit card with a current 22% APR. Even if you're paying $250/month, you'd still end up shelling out around $1,285 in interest, and it would take just over two years to pay off the full amount.

Now imagine moving that $5,000 to the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card. With the same $250/month payment, you'd knock out the entire balance by the end of the intro period, pay $0 in interest, and become debt-free faster.

Even with a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5 ($250 in this case), you'd still come out saving over $1,000.

This is why I'm a big fan of balance transfer credit cards. They can save people thousands and get them unstuck faster.

Why this card earned our top award in 2026

Every year, our editorial team at Motley Fool Money reviews hundreds of credit cards. Only a few stand out enough to earn an official "Best of the Year" award.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card took home the crown for Best 0% Intro APR Card of 2026. Here are a few features that we love:

  • It provides the chance to pay down debt or finance a large purchase with no interest for nearly two full years -- one of the longest interest-free windows available.
  • There is no annual fee, so every dollar you save goes toward your actual debt.
  • It earned a perfect 5-star rating in our latest review cycle, which is basically a sign there are no big tradeoffs or downsides to worry about.

It's simple, practical, and perfect for anyone looking to tackle debt without distractions. If your goal is to save real money and reduce financial stress, this is the card to check out.

Learn more and apply for the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card now to lock in one of the longest intro APR offers available.

