Want to Save on Groceries and Gas? Here's a Standout Card for You
As someone who spends my days digging through credit card offers for readers, I've seen a lot of "great" rewards programs. But if you're a big spender on everyday essentials like groceries and gas, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express stands out from the pack. (American Express is a Motley Fool Money advertiser.)
It offers a number of valuable earning rates, including a sky-high 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions, and 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) (terms apply) -- all of which are especially useful for families and commuters.
The best part? There's a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) Keep reading to learn why I recommend this card to anyone who drives or eats.
Earning rates on the Amex Blue Cash Preferred
With the Amex Blue Cash Preferred, you'll get:
- 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions
- 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)
- 1% cash back on other purchases
- Terms apply
Max out the grocery category, and you'll earn $360 there alone. Add in other categories like gas and streaming, and nearly any household can justify the ongoing annual fee after the first year.
On top of that, the Amex Blue Cash Preferred comes with a strong welcome offer: $250 after spending just $3,000 in the first 6 months (terms apply). Not too shabby.
Ready to save on the essentials? Apply for the Amex Blue Cash Preferred today.
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 12 months
APR
20.24%-29.24% Variable
Rewards 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions. 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations. 3% Cash Back on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more). 1% Cash Back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.
1%-6% Cash Back
Annual Fee
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Welcome Offer Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
$250
This card is a smart choice for earning top-tier rewards on everyday purchases. It features a market-leading rate of a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year), 6% on select U.S. streaming services, and 3% on U.S. gas and transit. Plus, there’s a strong welcome offer: Earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 in the first 6 months. With 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months and $0 annual fee for the first year (then $95), it’s one of our favorite credit cards for a reason. Terms apply.Read Full Review
- Big welcome offer
- U.S. supermarkets rewards
- U.S. gas stations rewards
- Streaming subscription rewards
- Annual fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
- $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
- Buy Now, Pay Later: Enjoy $0 intro plan fees when you use Plan It® to split up large purchases into monthly installments with a fixed fee. Pay $0 intro plan fees on plans created during the first 12 months from the date of account opening. Plans created after that will have a monthly plan fee up to 1.33% of each eligible purchase amount moved into a plan based on the plan duration, the APR that would otherwise apply to the purchase, and other factors.
- Low Intro APR: 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 20.24% - 29.24%.
- 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%).
- 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions.
- 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more).
- 1% Cash Back on other purchases.
- Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.
- $84 Disney Bundle Credit: With your enrolled Blue Cash Preferred® Card, spend $9.99 or more each month on an auto-renewing Disney Bundle subscription, to receive a monthly statement credit of $7. Valid only at Disney Plus.com, Hulu.com or Plus.espn.com in the U.S.
- Apply with confidence. Know if you're approved for a Card with no impact to your credit score. If you're approved and you choose to accept this Card, your credit score may be impacted.
- Terms Apply.
Who should get this card?
The Amex Blue Cash Preferred is for anyone who wants a great card for groceries and gas, as well as digital entertainment. And since all rewards are issued as statement credits, you don't need to manage points or worry about redemption rules.
In particular, it's a great match for:
- Families with high grocery or gas bills
- Commuters who drive or use public transit
- People who pay for several streaming subscriptions
- Anyone who wants simple, reliable cash back
Even with the annual fee starting in year two, most users will still come out ahead thanks to the high earning potential in key categories.
Apply to start saving today
The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is one of the best cash back cards available for everyday spending.
If groceries and gas take up a large part of your budget, this card can offer some serious value. I recommend it to anyone who pays frequent visits to the grocery store or gas station.
Think it's a fit for you? Apply for the Amex Blue Cash Preferred and begin maximizing your grocery and gas rewards today.
