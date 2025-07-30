Want to Save on Groceries and Gas? Here's a Standout Card for You

As someone who spends my days digging through credit card offers for readers, I've seen a lot of "great" rewards programs. But if you're a big spender on everyday essentials like groceries and gas, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express stands out from the pack. (American Express is a Motley Fool Money advertiser.)

It offers a number of valuable earning rates, including a sky-high 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions, and 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) (terms apply) -- all of which are especially useful for families and commuters.

The best part? There's a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) Keep reading to learn why I recommend this card to anyone who drives or eats.

Earning rates on the Amex Blue Cash Preferred

With the Amex Blue Cash Preferred, you'll get:

Max out the grocery category, and you'll earn $360 there alone. Add in other categories like gas and streaming, and nearly any household can justify the ongoing annual fee after the first year.

On top of that, the Amex Blue Cash Preferred comes with a strong welcome offer: $250 after spending just $3,000 in the first 6 months (terms apply). Not too shabby.

