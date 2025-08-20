Want to Save on Streaming? Check Out These 3 Credit Cards

Who says binge-watching can't pay off?

If you stream with Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, or other popular services, the right credit card can turn your favorite show into solid rewards.

I've reviewed dozens of credit cards and rounded up three that offer the best rewards on streaming subscriptions. One of them can save you up to $240 a year on streaming.

Here's what you need to know.

1. Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

For serious streamers, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is your best bet when it comes to cash back.

It earns 6% cash back on U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions (terms apply). That list of streaming subscriptions includes:

Netflix

Prime Video

Hulu

Disney+

HBO Max

YouTube TV

Apple TV+

Apple Music

Spotify

The Amex Blue Cash Preferred also offers 3% cash back on U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more), making it a great all-around cash back card. It has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) This makes it the most affordable card on this list.

Plus, if you apply today, you can get $250 back in the form of a statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases in your first 6 months (terms apply).

Read our full review of the Amex Blue Cash Preferred and see how you can save with your favorite streamers today.