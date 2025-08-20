Want to Save on Streaming? Check Out These 3 Credit Cards
Who says binge-watching can't pay off?
If you stream with Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, or other popular services, the right credit card can turn your favorite show into solid rewards.
I've reviewed dozens of credit cards and rounded up three that offer the best rewards on streaming subscriptions. One of them can save you up to $240 a year on streaming.
Here's what you need to know.
1. Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
For serious streamers, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is your best bet when it comes to cash back.
It earns 6% cash back on U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions (terms apply). That list of streaming subscriptions includes:
- Netflix
- Prime Video
- Hulu
- Disney+
- HBO Max
- YouTube TV
- Apple TV+
- Apple Music
- Spotify
The Amex Blue Cash Preferred also offers 3% cash back on U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more), making it a great all-around cash back card. It has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) This makes it the most affordable card on this list.
Plus, if you apply today, you can get $250 back in the form of a statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases in your first 6 months (terms apply).
Read our full review of the Amex Blue Cash Preferred and see how you can save with your favorite streamers today.
2. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
If you want an affordable travel card that also earns rewards on entertainment, I recommend the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees). You'll get 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries, with the streaming services including:
- Netflix
- Hulu
- Disney+
- HBO Max
- YouTube TV
- Apple TV+
- Apple Music
- Spotify
That's the same list of popular streamers as the Amex Blue Cash Preferred, except the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card doesn't include Prime Video.
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card comes with other valuable perks, like 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠ and a $50 annual hotel credit, which effectively knocks the annual fee down from $95 to $45. It's a great way to earn rewards on both streaming and travel.
Want to learn more? Check out our full review of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card today.
3. The Platinum Card® from American Express
Finally, The Platinum Card® from American Express offers up to $240 a year in "digital entertainment credits," which come in the form of $20 monthly statement credits (terms apply). They can be put toward streamers and publications like:
- Disney+ and the Disney+ bundle
- ESPN+
- Hulu
- Peacock
- The New York Times
- The Wall Street Journal
This perk is great if you want to save serious cash on streaming. Just remember that enrollment is required.
This is just one of many lavish perks of the Amex Platinum Card. The annual fee is high at $695 (see rates and fees), but it offers over $1,000 in annual statement credits, high rewards for travel spending, and other valuable perks like airport lounge access (terms apply). If you're a serious traveler who also wants to save on entertainment, the Amex Platinum Card is the card for you.
To find out more, read our full review of the Amex Platinum Card today.
Choosing the right card for you
Here's a comparison of these cards' streaming rewards:
|Card
|Streaming Rewards
|Services Included
|Amex Blue Cash Preferred
|6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions
|Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video, and more
|Chase Sapphire Preferred
|3X points on select streaming services
|Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, YouTube TV, and more
|Amex Platinum Card
|Up to $20 in statement credits/month
|Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, and Peacock. Enrollment required.
The right card for you depends on:
- Which streaming services you use
- Whether you prefer cash back or statement credits
- Which card pays the best rewards for you in other categories
- How high an annual fee you're willing to pay
For cash back on everyday purchases, go with the Amex Blue Cash Preferred. For travel rewards, go with the luxurious Amex Platinum Card or the more modest Chase Sapphire Preferred.
Want to see even more options? See our full list of the best credit cards available today and find the one that's right for you.
