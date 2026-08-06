We Asked 5 Money Experts the No. 1 Balance Transfer Card -- and They All Picked the Same One

The average American carries $6,715 in credit card debt, according to Motley Fool Money research. At a 22% APR, that balance racks up almost $1,500 in interest a year, making it really hard to dig out.

I work with a lot of credit card experts -- and I asked them which card they recommend most to friends trying to kick debt like that.

Every one pointed to the same card: the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, from our partner. The biggest reasons were a super-long intro APR offer, plus low transfer fees.

The Citi Diamond Preferred's long runway and low transfer fee

The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card gives you 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers. That's one of the longest windows on the market. A 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR kicks in after. Many balance transfer cards stop at 15 to 18 months, and those extra months are where the savings come from.

There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). On a $6,700 balance, that's $201 instead of $335 -- a $134 difference for acting fast. That 3% also beats the 5% that many balance transfer cards charge from day one.

There is no annual fee, so nothing eats into your savings while you pay down the balance. The card earns no rewards and no cash back. In payoff mode, that stripped-down focus is the whole point.