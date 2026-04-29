We Asked 5 Money Experts the No. 1 Balance Transfer Card -- and They All Picked the Same One
With average credit card APRs now at 21%, a $6,000 balance left on a standard card can cost you $1,500+ in interest by the time it's gone. That's real money with nowhere to go except your credit card issuer's pocket.
I cover credit cards for a living, and my team at Motley Fool Money spends a lot of time reviewing balance transfer offers. When we recently polled our experts on their single top pick for 2026, every one of them landed on the same card from our partner: the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card.
Citi Diamond Preferred: a long runway and low fees
Two of the biggest factors when choosing a balance transfer card are a) fees, and b) how long the intro APR window lasts.
The Citi Diamond Preferred has an excellent offer for both.
You'll get: 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases. After the intro period ends, your APR will be 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable).
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
- Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
There's also no annual fee -- so nothing is eating into your savings just for holding the card.
Here's exactly how much interest you could save
Let's say you're carrying a $6,000 balance on a card charging 22% APR and making $300 monthly payments.
Here's what that payoff plan looks like on that old card, vs. transferring the balance to the Citi Diamond Preferred:
|Scenario
|Interest Paid
|Months to Pay Off
|Stay on current 22% APR card
|$1,542
|26 months
|0% intro APR for 21 months
|$0
|21 months
There is a balance transfer fee to consider. In this case it would be $180, which is added to your balance after the transfer is complete.
But still, the net benefit is saving $1,360, and getting out of debt five months sooner for this scenario. Your personal numbers will be different depending on your balance, current APY, and monthly payment. But the overall goal is to pay off your entire balance within the intro APR period to avoid as much interest as possible.
Who the Citi Diamond Preferred is right for
This card is built for one job: getting you out of debt without interest slowing you down. There are no rewards points, no cash back, no travel perks -- and if you're in payoff mode, that's actually a good thing. Fewer distractions, one clear mission.
It's the right pick if you have a balance you can realistically knock out in under two years and want to keep transfer costs low while you do it.
If earning rewards is the priority right now, this probably isn't your card -- but if eliminating interest is, it's hard to beat.
The verdict: best balance transfer card of 2026
The math doesn't lie -- and neither do all the experts who recommend this card for balance transfers. The Citi Diamond Preferred earned our Best Balance Transfer Credit Card of 2026 award because it delivers exactly what debt payoff requires: A long 0% intro APR window, a low balance transfer fee, and no annual fee standing between you and a zero balance.
If you're carrying high-interest debt right now, the most powerful move you can make is stopping the interest entirely. This card does that better than almost anything else available today.
Read our full Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card review to learn more and apply today.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.