We Asked 5 Money Experts the No. 1 Balance Transfer Card -- and They All Picked the Same One

Published on April 29, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. Citi is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money.

With average credit card APRs now at 21%, a $6,000 balance left on a standard card can cost you $1,500+ in interest by the time it's gone. That's real money with nowhere to go except your credit card issuer's pocket.

I cover credit cards for a living, and my team at Motley Fool Money spends a lot of time reviewing balance transfer offers. When we recently polled our experts on their single top pick for 2026, every one of them landed on the same card from our partner: the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card.

Citi Diamond Preferred: a long runway and low fees

Two of the biggest factors when choosing a balance transfer card are a) fees, and b) how long the intro APR window lasts.

The Citi Diamond Preferred has an excellent offer for both.

You'll get: 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases. After the intro period ends, your APR will be 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable).

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card

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On Citi's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card
4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card

On Citi's Secure Website.

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Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR

Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases

Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers

Regular APR

16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)

Rewards

N/A

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer

N/A

  • This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.

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    • Great intro APR
    • No annual fee
    • Free credit score monitoring
    • No rewards
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
    • There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
    • No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
    • Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
    • Get free access to your FICO® Score online.

There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).

There's also no annual fee -- so nothing is eating into your savings just for holding the card.

Here's exactly how much interest you could save

Let's say you're carrying a $6,000 balance on a card charging 22% APR and making $300 monthly payments.

Here's what that payoff plan looks like on that old card, vs. transferring the balance to the Citi Diamond Preferred:

Scenario Interest Paid Months to Pay Off
Stay on current 22% APR card $1,542 26 months
0% intro APR for 21 months $0 21 months
Data source: Author's calculations.

There is a balance transfer fee to consider. In this case it would be $180, which is added to your balance after the transfer is complete.

But still, the net benefit is saving $1,360, and getting out of debt five months sooner for this scenario. Your personal numbers will be different depending on your balance, current APY, and monthly payment. But the overall goal is to pay off your entire balance within the intro APR period to avoid as much interest as possible.

Who the Citi Diamond Preferred is right for

This card is built for one job: getting you out of debt without interest slowing you down. There are no rewards points, no cash back, no travel perks -- and if you're in payoff mode, that's actually a good thing. Fewer distractions, one clear mission.

It's the right pick if you have a balance you can realistically knock out in under two years and want to keep transfer costs low while you do it.

If earning rewards is the priority right now, this probably isn't your card -- but if eliminating interest is, it's hard to beat.

The verdict: best balance transfer card of 2026

The math doesn't lie -- and neither do all the experts who recommend this card for balance transfers. The Citi Diamond Preferred earned our Best Balance Transfer Credit Card of 2026 award because it delivers exactly what debt payoff requires: A long 0% intro APR window, a low balance transfer fee, and no annual fee standing between you and a zero balance.

If you're carrying high-interest debt right now, the most powerful move you can make is stopping the interest entirely. This card does that better than almost anything else available today.

Read our full Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card review to learn more and apply today.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.