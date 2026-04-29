We Asked 5 Money Experts the No. 1 Balance Transfer Card -- and They All Picked the Same One

With average credit card APRs now at 21%, a $6,000 balance left on a standard card can cost you $1,500+ in interest by the time it's gone. That's real money with nowhere to go except your credit card issuer's pocket.

I cover credit cards for a living, and my team at Motley Fool Money spends a lot of time reviewing balance transfer offers. When we recently polled our experts on their single top pick for 2026, every one of them landed on the same card from our partner: the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card.

Citi Diamond Preferred: a long runway and low fees

Two of the biggest factors when choosing a balance transfer card are a) fees, and b) how long the intro APR window lasts.

The Citi Diamond Preferred has an excellent offer for both.

You'll get: 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases. After the intro period ends, your APR will be 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable).