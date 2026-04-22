We Compared 100+ Credit Cards -- Here's the Best Balance Transfer Card for April 2026

Most 0% APR credit cards come with a serious downside: They don't have perks or earning rates of any kind. Sure, you can save on interest for up to 21 months -- but you won't make any money while you do it.

Luckily, there's a card that strikes a perfect balance -- the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card. We've compared 100+ credit cards at Motley Fool Money, and this is the best one we've found if you want a long intro APR period and great rewards at the same time.

Here's a closer look at the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards and what makes it worth considering.

Give yourself a real runway to pay off debt

The Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards comes with 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.

Fifteen months is a pretty good window. It's not the absolute longest on the market -- but if you've got a solid payoff plan, it can be enough to get the job done.

For example, let's say you transfer $6,000 in debt and plan to pay it off over that 15 months. That would mean a monthly payment of $400 -- and before you know it, you're debt-free, with no interest to worry about.

That's the value of a strong intro APR offer in simple terms.