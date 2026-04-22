We Compared 100+ Credit Cards -- Here's the Best Balance Transfer Card for April 2026
Most 0% APR credit cards come with a serious downside: They don't have perks or earning rates of any kind. Sure, you can save on interest for up to 21 months -- but you won't make any money while you do it.
Luckily, there's a card that strikes a perfect balance -- the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card. We've compared 100+ credit cards at Motley Fool Money, and this is the best one we've found if you want a long intro APR period and great rewards at the same time.
Here's a closer look at the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards and what makes it worth considering.
Give yourself a real runway to pay off debt
The Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards comes with 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Fifteen months is a pretty good window. It's not the absolute longest on the market -- but if you've got a solid payoff plan, it can be enough to get the job done.
For example, let's say you transfer $6,000 in debt and plan to pay it off over that 15 months. That would mean a monthly payment of $400 -- and before you know it, you're debt-free, with no interest to worry about.
That's the value of a strong intro APR offer in simple terms.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
1% - 6% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
$200 cash back
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This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, this card will be even more valuable for you.Read Full Review
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- Competitive welcome bonus
- Bonus cash back in a category of your choice
- No annual fee
- Great intro & transfer APR offer
- Relationship rewards bonus
- Foreign transaction fee
- Limit on bonus cash back
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- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
- Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
- Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
- No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Select your card design option when you apply – the Customized Cash Rewards design, or the limited-time FIFA World Cup 2026™ design.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Plus: A flexible (and valuable) rewards structure
Here's where the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards earns its keep -- valuable earning rates that can help you save, long after your intro APR period ends. You'll get:
- 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice (3% after that)
- 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
- Note that the 6% and 2% rates are capped at $2,500 in combined purchases per quarter; after that, you'll earn 1%
That first-year 6% rate is one of the highest you'll find on any card, full stop. the category options are pretty versatile, too:
- Dining
- Travel
- Online shopping, streaming, cable, internet, and phone plans
- Gas and EV charging stations
- Drugstores and pharmacies
- Home improvement and furnishings
Plus, you can switch your choice category once per month, so you've got real flexibility to match however you're spending at a given time.
One thing to plan around: After year one, your best earning rate drops from 6% to 3%. That's still a solid return, but the first year is definitely when this card is at its most valuable.
Plus, right now, new cardholders can earn $200 cash back after making at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
What are you waiting for? Read our full review of the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card to apply now.
Is the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards right for you?
If you're trying to save on credit card debt and unlock valuable earning rates while you do it, you can't do much better than the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards.
If you think you need a longer intro APR window -- say, 21 months -- you'll want to look elsewhere. If you're in debt, getting out from under should be your top priority.
But if you think 15 months is a long enough runway -- and you want to earn a whopping 6% back in a spending category of your choice for the first year -- the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards is your best bet.
Still deciding? See our full list of the best balance transfer cards to find the one for you today.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresBank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.